Firefighters from the Fire Brigades Union (FBU) held a protest at the Israeli embassy in London on 18 November, calling for Israel to release a fire engine donated to Palestinian firefighters which has been impounded by Israeli authorities since August.

The FBU: release the fire engine for Palestine

Members of the Fire Brigades Union (FBU) in Scotland sourced a fire engine, stocked with lifesaving equipment including firefighting kit and PPE, breathing apparatus, and medical supplies, and arranged shipment to the West Bank to assist with rescues.

The engine has been transported 3,500 miles, with firefighters driving it from Dundee to Southampton, where it was shipped to the Israeli port of Ashdod.

The donation arrived with the necessary paperwork but has remained impounded by customs for months.

FBU members travelled to the embassy to deliver a letter to the Israeli ambassador, signed by the FBU executive council, calling for the fire engine to be granted immediate entry to Palestine.

Matt Wrack, Fire Brigades Union (FBU) general secretary said:

Firefighters in Palestine are working to save lives in horrifying conditions. As humanitarians, we cannot stand by while lives are being lost. It is appalling that life-saving equipment donated by our members is being held by Israeli customs while Palestinian firefighters are in desperate need of resources. The Fire Brigades Union calls on the Israeli government to release the donated fire engine immediately, and for the UK government to take any necessary action to ensure this aid is delivered safely.

The full text of the letter:

Dear Tzipi Hotovely, Ambassador of Israel to the United Kingdom,

Fire Brigades Union (FBU) demand release of humanitarian donation.

Civilian deaths due to ongoing violence in Palestine and Israel are deplorable and preventable.

Tragically, the huge number of children among the fatalities in Gaza has caused widespread trauma. The majority of the British public support a ceasefire, as does the Fire Brigades Union.

Firefighters are humanitarians, and cannot simply watch and do nothing as we witness such terrifying conditions continue to unfold. Firefighters understand all too well the dangers and challenges being faced by rescue workers in Palestine working in such dangerous conditions to try to save and protect lives.

The Fire Brigades Union has a long tradition of solidarity and good relations with firefighters in Palestine. In light of this, members of the Fire Brigades Union have sourced a fire engine, fully stocked with lifesaving equipment, and arranged shipment of this to the West Bank to assist with rescue efforts.

This is a simple act of solidarity by firefighters in the UK.

However, even though this vehicle and its equipment serve the sole purpose of saving and protecting lives, the appliance has been blocked by Israeli authorities since August 2024. These actions are indefensible. We insist that this life saving equipment be immediately granted entry to begin assisting the humanitarian and lifesaving actions of Palestinian firefighters.

Yours sincerely

Matt Wrack

Fire Brigades Union (FBU) general secretary

Featured image via the FBU/the Canary