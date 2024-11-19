Members of the Tyre Extinguishers group in Edinburgh, Scotland have hit SUVs for a second time this month in protest of the environmental and safety dangers of massive cars in cities.

The Tyre Extinguishers: at it again

Some SUVs were decorated with mock surveys so the public can participate:

Others were decorated with photos of two schoolgirls killed by an SUV in Wimbledon, London, earlier this year:

As the Canary previously reported, the Tyre Extinguishers are right to be angry about SUVs:

There were over 360m SUVs on world roads in 2023, producing 1bn tonnes of CO2, up 10% on 2022. As a result, global oil consumption rose by 600,000 barrels/day, more than a quarter of total oil demand growth.

One of the main issues with SUVs is their fuel consumption. SUVs consume approximately 25% more energy than medium-sized cars, which leads to a substantial increase in CO₂ emissions per mile driven.

Stop SUVs

With more powerful engines and increased weight, SUVs demand more fuel, and their lower fuel economy translates directly into higher emissions. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the rise of SUVs was the second-largest contributor to the increase in global CO₂ emissions from 2010 to 2018, surpassing emissions from the aviation sector.

Additionally, SUVs are often marketed as rugged, all-terrain vehicles, but in reality, most are driven primarily in urban settings where their off-road capabilities are unnecessary. This widespread use of large, powerful vehicles in cities contributes to air pollution and road congestion, exacerbating their environmental impact.

Beyond CO₂ emissions, the manufacturing of SUVs also has a large carbon footprint due to the increased materials needed, particularly steel and aluminum. Heavier vehicles require more energy in production, which amplifies their overall environmental impact.

Little wonder, then, that the Tyre Extinguishers felt compelled to take action – as people needlessly driving around city centres in off-road vehicles are directly contributing to the climate crisis – and therefore, the deaths the world saw in Valencia:

Keep on tyre extinguishing

Luke, a Tyre Extinguisher, said:

We think it’s well past time for a public debate about these monsters taking over our streets. The people who drive these Chelsea tractors have assumed it as their right to dominate our streets and poison our planet – we want to open this up for discussion. And SUVs are ruining far more than just Edinburgh. If SUVs were a country they’d be the world’s fifth most polluting. As Valencians, Floridians and Brazilians continue to grapple with the cost of this year’s horrifying extreme weather, global leaders at COP 29 make only dirty deals and empty promises. If our spineless politicians won’t take meaningful action against emitters, then we will. Real people are dying. Today we posted memorials of Izan and Rubén Matias, aged 5 and 3, who were swept out of their father’s arms by the Valencian floodwaters. Every single two-tonne tank out on the street is sending a flagrant message that its owners do not care about the damage they are causing every day. It’s time to hold them to account.

The Tyre Extinguishers are active in 22 countries. More information on the group can be found here:

Featured image and additional images via the Tyre Extinguishers