Outraged Edinburgh residents have taken action, highlighting SUV’s disproportionate role in climate crisis-causing catastrophic weather, like that which has killed over 200 in Valencia.

Spain: catastrophic events due to the climate crisis

Spain just experienced its deadliest floods in decades, primarily affecting the eastern region of Valencia. Triggered by a meteorological phenomenon known as DANA (Depresión Aislada en Niveles Altos), the region received nearly a year’s worth of rainfall within hours, leading to catastrophic flash floods.

The deluge resulted in the deaths of at least 217 individuals, with the majority of fatalities occurring in Valencia. Many victims were trapped in vehicles, homes, and underground car parks as floodwaters rose rapidly. Rescue operations were hampered by the swift onset of the floods, leaving emergency services struggling to reach those in need.

The floods caused extensive damage to infrastructure, including roads, bridges, and rail lines, effectively isolating several communities. Thousands of residents were displaced, facing shortages of basic necessities such as clean water and electricity. In response, the Spanish government deployed over 10,000 soldiers and police officers to assist in rescue and relief efforts.

Public frustration mounted over perceived delays in official warnings and the speed of the government’s response. During a visit to the affected areas, king Felipe VI and prime minister Pedro Sánchez were met with protests from residents expressing their anger and despair.

SUVs play their part – as do their drivers

The disaster has reignited discussions about the climate crisis and the need for improved infrastructure to mitigate the effects of extreme weather events. However, it has also sparked outrage over the continued use of highly polluting modes of transport – such as sports utility vehicles (SUVs).

Protestors defaced SUVs throughout Edinburgh’s New Town, and left windscreens with images of victims like José Castillejo, 28, who died in the Valencia floods, and Nuria Sajjad and Selena Lau, two UK children who were killed last year when an out-of-control Land Rover hit their London primary school:

Activists from group The Tyre Extinguishers were sending a clear message to owners: if SUVs were a country they’d be the fifth biggest world polluter:

They also, as the group’s name implies, let down people’s tyres:

There were over 360m SUVs on world roads in 2023, producing 1bn tonnes of CO2, up 10% on 2022. As a result, global oil consumption rose by 600,000 barrels/day, more than a quarter of total oil demand growth.

One of the main issues with SUVs is their fuel consumption. SUVs consume approximately 25% more energy than medium-sized cars, which leads to a substantial increase in CO₂ emissions per mile driven.

Stop SUVs

With more powerful engines and increased weight, SUVs demand more fuel, and their lower fuel economy translates directly into higher emissions. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the rise of SUVs was the second-largest contributor to the increase in global CO₂ emissions from 2010 to 2018, surpassing emissions from the aviation sector.

Additionally, SUVs are often marketed as rugged, all-terrain vehicles, but in reality, most are driven primarily in urban settings where their off-road capabilities are unnecessary. This widespread use of large, powerful vehicles in cities contributes to air pollution and road congestion, exacerbating their environmental impact.

Beyond CO₂ emissions, the manufacturing of SUVs also has a large carbon footprint due to the increased materials needed, particularly steel and aluminum. Heavier vehicles require more energy in production, which amplifies their overall environmental impact.

Little wonder, then, that the Tyre Extinguishers felt compelled to take action – as people needlessly driving around city centres in off-road vehicles are directly contributing to the climate crisis – and therefore, the deaths the world saw in Valencia.

Featured image and additional images via the Tyre Extinguishers