A family from South London are making a desperate appeal on behalf of their 19-year-old daughter. Natassa urgently needs to find a stem cell donor after being diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia. The family, who run a fish and chip shop at the heart of a local community, are urging people to register to help save their daughter’s life.

Acute lymphoblastic leukaemia and Natassa

Natassa has been diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, and her only chance of survival is a stem cell transplant.

Acute lymphoblastic leukemia is a fast-growing cancer that affects the blood and bone marrow. It primarily targets lymphoblasts, which are immature white blood cells. These cells normally develop into lymphocytes, a type of white blood cell that helps the body fight infections. However, in acute lymphoblastic leukaemia these lymphoblasts multiply uncontrollably, crowding out healthy blood cells and impairing the bone marrow’s ability to produce normal blood components.

Acute lymphoblastic leukaemia occurs when genetic mutations in bone marrow cells cause the abnormal production of lymphoblasts. These mutations can be spontaneous or arise due to risk factors such as radiation exposure, certain chemical exposures, or inherited conditions like Down’s syndrome.

However, in Natassa the story was slightly different. Her sister Sofia said:

Everything all started when Natassa had a seizure last Christmas. After multiple tests and a bone marrow biopsy, Natassa was initially diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukaemia in April. Our family’s world was turned upside down. Initially, Natassa started a tablet form of chemotherapy and she was reacting well. However, two weeks ago, she started experiencing stomach pain and extreme tiredness. We assumed it was the flu but, three days after another blood test, we were told the cancer had developed to acute lymphoblastic leukaemia. In the last two weeks, our lives have turned upside down even more.

The uncontrolled growth of lymphoblasts reduces the production of red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets, leading to symptoms such as:

Fatigue and weakness due to anemia.

Frequent infections as a result of decreased healthy white blood cells.

Bleeding and bruising caused by low platelet counts.

Bone pain or tenderness, swollen lymph nodes, and an enlarged spleen or liver.

Because ALL progresses rapidly, prompt diagnosis and treatment are critical. However, in Natassa’s case the failure of the chemotherapy means a stem cell transplant is the only option.

Stem cell transplant: the only option

A stem cell transplant involves replacing damaged or cancerous bone marrow with healthy stem cells from a donor. This can be life-saving, but finding a suitable donor remains one of the biggest challenges.

Stem cell or bone marrow donations require a genetic match between the patient and donor. This match is determined by human leukocyte antigen (HLA) markers, which are proteins found on the surface of blood cells. HLA types are inherited, making close family members—particularly siblings—the most likely matches. However, only about 30% of patients find a match within their family.

For the remaining 70% of patients, the search extends to unrelated donors. Finding a match outside the family is extremely difficult due to the following factors:

HLA Diversity: HLA types vary widely, particularly among different ethnic and racial groups. Individuals of mixed ancestry or minority groups often face greater challenges in finding suitable donors due to the limited diversity in donor registries.

Donor Availability: Even if a match is identified, donors may not always be available or willing to proceed with the donation process.

Registry Gaps: While international registries exist, many regions still lack comprehensive donor databases. Increasing donor participation globally is essential to overcoming this challenge.

Moreover, people from UK ethnic minority communities such as Natassa sadly face longer waits if they need to find a compatible stem cell donor match because they are currently under-represented on the register.

We must find Natassa a match

However, for Natassa’s family there is still hope. Sofia said:

It takes less than 5 minutes to register as a stem cell donor. Of course, we want my sister Natassa to find a donor – but this appeal is also for everyone else out there who is in desperate need of a match. We want to be strong for them too. It takes less than 60 seconds to repost Natassa’s story – you don’t realise how much you’re helping a family like ours.

Natassa’s mum Tina told the Canary:

I have no words to describe what it would mean to me to find a match for my daughter. You will be saving her life, and for that I’d be eternally grateful.

Her father Adam said:

Finding a stem cell match for my daughter would be worth more anything else; more than all the money in the world.

Help save Natassa’s life from acute lymphoblastic leukaemia

The family run Marlow Fish Bar near Penge in South London. It’s been a firm fixture in the local community since the 1960s – and on social media, locals have been rallying round sharing Natassa’s story.

Her and her family are being supported by charity DKMS. It is one of the most significant non-profit organisations in the world dedicated to the fight against blood cancer. Founded in Germany in 1991 by Dr Peter Harf, DKMS and the organisation’s over 1,200 employees have since relentlessly pursued the aim of giving as many patients as possible a second chance at life.

With more than 12.5 million registered donors, DKMS has succeeded in doing this over 120,000 times to date by providing blood stem cell donations to those in need.

DKMS spokesperson Deborah Hyde says:

If you are found to be a match for someone needing a transplant, then in nine out of ten cases, donating your stem cells is a simple process similar to giving blood. Every 20 minutes, someone in the UK is diagnosed with blood cancer, so you could be giving someone like Natassa a second chance at life.

The process is family straightforward. Registering as a stem cell donor is indeed a quick and easy process involving a simple mouth swab, offering hope to blood cancer patients who are still urgently in need of a compatible stem cell match. If you are aged 17-55 and in general good health, you’re eligible to join the register with DKMS.

You can request a swab kit online here.

Sofia summed up by saying:

Natassa is such a fun, bubbly girl – she’s just a little ball of light. She’s super creative and loves singing and dancing. Plus, she’s a talented makeup artist – before her diagnosis she had studied makeup artistry. She is hoping to pursue this as her career – but has had to put this on hold due to her illness.

If you or anyone you know can help Natassa and her family, then please contact DKMS here.

Featured image and additional images supplied