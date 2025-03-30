The tragic passing of San Francisco drag icon Heklina has ignited transatlantic protests, with supporters demanding transparency and justice in the investigation of her death. Born Stefan Grygelko, Heklina was a beloved figure in the LGBTQ+ community, renowned for co-founding influential venues like the Oasis nightclub and pioneering the drag show Trannyshack. Her sudden death in a London flat in April 2023 has left family, friends, and fans grappling with grief and unanswered questions.​

Now, on Monday 31 March at 10am, campaigners have organised a demonstration against institutional homophobia at the Met Police. The protest will assemble next to Big Ben by Westminster Bridge.

The protest marks two years since the death of the entertainer Heklina in Soho and, despite CCTV footage of potential suspects with her the night she died, no exhaustive searches or arrests have been made. There is private acceptance that internal bias has held up the investigation into her death.

Heklina: a life celebrated but a death shrouded in controversy

Heklina’s influence on the drag scene was profound. Her innovative performances and commitment to creating inclusive spaces made her a cherished figure in San Francisco and beyond. Collaborations with fellow performers, such as Peaches Christ, showcased her dedication to the art form and her community. Their partnership brought to life numerous shows, including the parody Mommie Queerest, which they were set to perform in London at the time of her passing.

In April 2023, while preparing for their London performances, Peaches Christ discovered Heklina unresponsive in their shared flat. The scene was distressing, raising immediate concerns about the circumstances leading to her death. Despite the passage of time, the official cause of death remains undetermined, fueling frustration among those close to her.

The Met Police’s handling of the case has come under scrutiny. Friends and family have expressed dissatisfaction with the investigation’s pace and transparency. Peaches Christ, in particular, has voiced concerns about homophobia affecting the inquiry, noting prolonged periods without updates and a perceived lack of urgency.

These sentiments are echoed by others who feel that systemic issues within the police force have hindered progress. ​

Public outcry and protests

In response to the Met Police’s mishandling of the investigation, supporters have organized protests in both London and San Francisco. These gatherings aim to honor Heklina’s legacy and demand accountability from authorities. Notable figures, including Scissor Sisters’ Ana Matronic and RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Cheddar Gorgeous and Crystal, have joined the call for justice, highlighting the widespread impact Heklina had on the community. ​

The LGBTQ+ community and allies are united in their pursuit of clarity regarding Heklina’s untimely death. The release of CCTV footage showing three unidentified men leaving the flat on the night of her passing has raised further questions and underscored the need for a comprehensive investigation. Advocates are calling for these individuals to come forward and for the police to address any shortcomings in their investigative processes. ​

Remembering Heklina’s legacy

As the community mourns, there is a collective effort to celebrate Heklina’s contributions to the arts and LGBTQ+ culture. Tributes have poured in, reflecting the deep admiration and love felt for her. Her work not only entertained but also paved the way for greater acceptance and understanding of drag as an art form. The ongoing quest for answers serves as a testament to the profound impact she had on those around her.​

In honoring Heklina’s memory, supporters remain steadfast in their demand for justice, hoping that transparency and accountability will prevail, bringing solace to all who cherished her.

Featured image via the Canary