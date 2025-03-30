Ryan A. Lough’s documentary film You Need This seeks to illuminate and critique the pervasive culture of overconsumption and its detrimental impacts on both humanity and the environment. This film, which makes a compelling case against the capitalist system, urges viewers to scrutinise their lifestyle choices and explore the significant manipulations of consumer behaviour in modern society.

You Need This: a history of consumerism – and something far darker

The film intentionally traces its roots back to Edward Bernays, known as the “father of public relations.” A figure whose controversial methods applied psychoanalytic principles to advertising and propaganda, Bernays believed that the masses could be influenced through their unconscious desires and insecurities.

Lough highlights how Bernays’ insights were later appropriated by authoritarian regimes, including those interested in manipulation tactics during the Nazi regime. Speaking in an interview, Lough stated:

Consumer Capitalism—20th-century American invention—is the worst thing to ever happen to our planet.

He is clearly signalling his stance against the detrimental legacy of such psychological manipulation.

Exploiting our impulses, controlling our habits

You Need This investigates how corporations exploit subconscious impulses to drive incessant consumption. This includes insights from Harvard dream scientists who discuss controversial practices, such as dream incubation, used by companies to implant advertising into individuals’ subconscious minds. As highlighted in the documentary, these methods carry significant ethical concerns, especially as they may affect susceptible populations, including those with histories of addiction.

The film further critiques modern colonialism by exposing the ways in which powerful nations and corporations extract resources at the expense of local populations. Addressing issues within fast fashion and industrial agriculture, Lough provides a stark portrayal of structural exploitation that disproportionately affects vulnerable individuals, particularly women and children.

In addition to social injustices, You Need This addresses the environmental crises caused by unchecked consumerism.

A grim picture

It presents grim satellite imagery demonstrating the accelerating degradation of natural resources, from deforestation to mountains of electronic waste. Lough underscores the alarming trend of neglect among politicians who prioritise economic development over the sustainability of the planet’s resources, stressing the urgent need for awareness about the hidden costs of mass consumption.

Visually striking, You Need This employs captivating cinematography and dynamic editing, though its direct narrative approach can sometimes supersede artistic expression. This laid-out analysis stands in contrast with Godfrey Reggio’s Koyaanisqatsi, which uses a more abstract and contemplative style to convey similar critiques of consumerism without explicit narration.

The documentary posits that creativity can be the antidote to the consumerism trap. Lough argues that true contentment stems from creative expression, which enables individuals to transcend material possession and reclaim their lives from relentless marketing strategies. He draws attention to the increasingly pervasive nature of digital distractions that hinder true human connection and engagement with one’s own desires.

You Need This: a sobering watch

Despite its sobering themes, You Need This ultimately conveys a message of hope, suggesting that genuine happiness stems not from consumption, but from nurturing relationships, engaging in creativity, and embracing a more intentional and decelerated way of life.

The film calls for a re-evaluation of our consumption habits, promoting values that prioritise human connection and sustainability.

As conversations surrounding capitalism, environmental responsibility, and the ramifications of consumer culture continue to evolve, “You Need This” seeks to make an impact within this dialogue.

The film is poised to resonate with a broad audience, especially among younger generations grappling with the pressures of contemporary society and its normative patterns of consumption.

Featured image via the Canary