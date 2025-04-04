A new landmark poll commissioned by YesCymru has revealed some of the highest levels of support for Welsh independence ever recorded. The poll shows that 41% of decided voters would vote for independence if a referendum were held tomorrow.

Welsh independence support soaring

Redfield & Wilton Strategies conducted an online poll for YesCymru of 1,000 adults aged 18+ in Wales between 24-27th March 2025.

Reacting to the poll results, YesCymru Chair Phyl Griffiths said:

This poll is a milestone moment for the Welsh independence movement. It shows that support is growing at a fast pace, up five points from the same company’s poll last year, and that nearly half of working-age adults now have confidence in Wales’s ability to govern itself. We’re witnessing a real shift in attitudes, and people across Wales are ready to have a serious conversation about independence.

Support is particularly strong among younger voters, with 72% of 25–34-year-olds backing independence, and across the wider 18–64 age group, 49% now support independence, pointing to a growing appetite for constitutional change and rising confidence in Wales’s ability to succeed as an independent self-governing nation.

Kiera Marshall, aged 26, who will be speaking at the next March for Independence in Barry on 26 April, said:

As a young person living in Wales, I want a future where decisions about our lives are made here, not in Westminster. My generation has too often been overlooked and let down by decisions made far away, so it’s no surprise to me that 72% of people in my age group now support independence. It’s no longer a fringe idea, it’s now the majority view among my generation in Wales. We want a better, fairer future for our country.

Mark Hooper, one of the organisers of the March for Independence in Barry on 26 April said:

The energy behind this movement is growing, with every march, every conversation, and now, with this poll, the data backs it up. The March for Independence in Barry on 26 April, just three weeks away, will be a chance for people across Wales to come together and show that this support is real, it’s rising, and it’s unstoppable.

Featured image via the Canary