Grassroots diaspora and ally campaign group London for Sudan will picket outside the United Arab Emirates (UAE) embassy in London on Thursday 10 April.

Activists are doing so in solidarity with Sudan, which will that day bring the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to the International Court of Justice (ICJ). It’s over the UAE’s ongoing complicity in supporting, funding, and enabling the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to maintain its genocidal proxy counter-revolutionary war.

Sudan taking the UAE to the ICJ

The civil war between Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the RSF is ongoing and continues to wreak devastating destruction for the civilian population.

As the Canary’s Maryam Jameela reported towards the end of March:

Human Rights Watch have accused the RSF of ethnic cleansing of the Masalit tribe and other non-Arab groups. Arbitrary detention, torture, and rape are rife as people struggle to feed themselves. Repeated campaigns across the world have attempted to bring attention to the crises in Sudan.

Now, Sudan is demanding emergency measures against the UAE at the ICJ. It is accusing the country of violating its obligations under the Genocide Convention by arming the RSF.

Crucially, without the UAE’s direct and extensive backing, the RSF wouldn’t be able to sustain its military efforts to the same degree.

The UAE uses luxurywashing, sportswashing, and culturewashing to improve its tarnished global reputation. It is doing so all while it continues to cover up its complicity in genocide and human rights abuses.

The UAE’s aim is to secure economic and political dominance by destabilising Sudan, controlling key ports, and exploiting valuable resources, particularly in Darfur.

In short, foreign interests in gold, resources, and access to the Red Sea, is fuelling the civil war tearing apart Sudan. And it’s global powers like the UAE that are pulling the strings.

Join the picket outside the UAE embassy

In solidarity with the ICJ referral, London for Sudan will be holding a hard picket outside the UAE Embassy in London.

Activists plan to pitch up during its opening hours, from 9am to 1pm on Thursday 10 April. The group is calling on people to join the demonstration at 1-2 Grosvenor Crescent, London, SW1X 7EE as part of its London Day of Action for Sudan:

The aim is to target embassy workers, spread awareness, and increase pressure on the UAE to withdraw its support for genocide in Sudan.

The ongoing ICJ case will be played through loudspeakers, and participants will chant, leaflet, and call for the withdrawal of labour until the Emirati regime ceases its complicity in Sudan’s genocide.

Additionally, the group is urging the UK government to impose coordinated, targeted, and multilateral sanctions on the UAE. It will call on the Labour Party government to divest from the country, and exclude the UAE and all of its services, businesses, and goods for supporting the RSF and fuelling the conflict in Sudan.

Alongside this, London for Sudan is calling on the general public to boycott the UAE, all of its services, and products.

