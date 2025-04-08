An alarming new interactive map has revealed the extent of ‘fuel poverty’ in England, exposing a grim reality for many households across the country. The research indicates that almost three-quarters of homes in some of the country’s most deprived neighbourhoods are falling below the fuel poverty threshold, highlighting the pressing crisis affecting millions.

Fuel poverty: hitting 71% in some areas

As of 2024, 2.73 million households, or approximately one in ten, are classified as living in fuel poverty. This is defined by officials as homes that possess a poor energy efficiency rating of band D or below, where the disposable income after housing and fuel costs is less than around £20,700. Birmingham has been identified as a particularly hard-hit area, with significant concentrations of fuel poverty.

This dire situation is exacerbated by the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, where families are facing relentless increases in utility bills, making already struggling households even more vulnerable. Recent estimates suggested that ‘Awful April’ could see a staggering £233 increase in water and energy bills on average, adding to the financial strain.

Simon Francis, co-ordinator of the End Fuel Poverty Coalition, emphasised the human impact of these statistics, noting that many individuals will be suffering without even realising they are in fuel poverty:

This shows just how devastating the ongoing cost of living crisis is,” he said in his remarks to the Daily Mail. “The sad reality is that, behind these figures, many people will be suffering in fuel poverty and won’t even know it.

An analysis breakdown revealed that 3.17 million households spend more than 10% of their income on energy bills, which is a metric used by the National Energy Action (NEA) charity to assess fuel poverty in contrast to the government’s definition.

Astonishingly, seven of the ten worst-affected areas are located within Birmingham, specifically in the Bournbrook and Selly Park ward, where a shocking 71.2% and 63.5% of households respectively fall below the fuel poverty line.

This area has a high student population, raising concerns about the struggles faced even by younger generations.

The wider West Midlands region is the hardest hit, with 19 of the top 20 areas for fuel poverty clustered there. Stoke-On-Trent’s Hanley Park, Joiner’s Square & Shelton region follows closely, with 70.7% of its households struggling to meet fuel costs.

A national scandal

In light of these findings, Francis urged action from the chancellor to reform energy markets and provide immediate assistance to those in fuel poverty:

We need a government willing to invest in the long-term solutions to the cost of living crisis – and the future of the country.

The Labour Party government’s track record on addressing fuel poverty has been scrutinised, with Adam Scorer, the NEA chief executive, highlighting a lack of progress under the previous administration:

These statistics show little progress was being made by the previous government to reduce the numbers in fuel poverty and therefore to meet its legal obligations.

Scorer added that solutions need to address both immediate support and long-term prevention.

Despite numerous households already feeling the impact of rising bills, the government will soon be unveiling a new fuel poverty strategy for England, alongside its Warm Homes Plan, reviewing how energy bill support can be managed in the winter.

Criticism of Chancellor Rachel Reeves is mounting due to perceived punitive energy cost increases.

Reports show that households on variable tariffs are facing a 6.4% increase in their annual energy bills from April 2025, which translates to an average rise of £111 a year, pushing the average household bill to £1,849. This rise is attributed to recent surges in wholesale prices as monitored by energy regulator Ofgem.

Fuel poverty for us, not for them

Importantly, these concerns over rising energy costs have not affected leading political figures like the chancellor and prime minister Sir Keir Starmer, who only pay a small portion of their utility costs from their salaries. The fixed caps on their ministerial expenses mean they are insulated from the financial strain felt by ordinary citizens as energy prices continue to rise.

Moreover, all this is against the backdrop of Labour cutting winter fuel payments for millions of older people. It also comes as public anger around standing charges grows.

As the government prepares to address fuel poverty with its new strategies, questions remain about whether these measures will adequately tackle the urgent needs of those most affected.

With many households left to navigate the harsh realities of fuel poverty, the unfolding situation calls for a robust response to alleviate this growing burden on the nation’s vulnerable citizens.

Featured image via the Canary