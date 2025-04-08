Lately, conversations around Africa’s energy future have been quite polarised. African leaders appear to be debating a range of strategies. But with the Donald Trump administration pushing for greater coal usage to power African nations, a number of critics are raising alarms about this direction.

As Al Jazeera reported:

Trump’s administration has recently taken to urging African leaders to burn more planet-heating fossil fuels, and in particular coal, the dirtiest of all of them.

However, critics are pushing back – and it might be that African leaders send a resounding ‘FU’ do Trump.

The US: ruining the Motherland

Many voices are emphasising the harmful effects that a heavy reliance on fossil fuels, especially coal, can impose—not just on the environment, but also on the economies of various African countries. The reality is that the climate crisis is hitting Africa particularly hard, bringing with it severe weather events like floods and droughts that have wrecked countless livelihoods – and killed countless people – across the continent.

Interestingly, these Trump-era proposals come just as USAID funding is being slashed, funding that has historically helped millions of people in vulnerable positions throughout Africa.

Al Jazeera points out that about 25% of historical carbon dioxide emissions—which have contributed significantly to global warming—originated from the United States. Don’t tell Trump that, obviously. But this context really highlights some major hurdles for the continent.

For instance, there’s a report from the charity Christian Aid that suggests if things keep on their current path, Africa could see its economic growth drop by as much as 64% by the year 2100 – largely thanks to the US. And as the Canary previously reported, cities like Lagos could be all but wiped out by then thanks to flooding, too.

Africa is resisting coal – even though Trump thinks differently

Even with some global leaders pushing coal, many African countries are rapidly switching gears toward renewable energy sources, largely due to urgent environmental and economic considerations. The climate crisis is becoming a big motivator for this shift, prompting various nations to consider cleaner renewable energy options.

For example, Kenya is really making waves as a leader in renewable energy, generating around 90% of its electricity from renewables. President William Ruto is outspoken about the incredible potential for Africa’s green growth, calling for a serious focus on harnessing the continent’s ample renewable resources.

South Africa meanwhile, which has historically leaned heavily on coal, is part of an ambitious $8.5 billion collaboration aimed at getting rid of coal by 2035. Even though there’s pushback from coal supporters, the government is sticking to its decarbonisation goals, because they see the long-term perks of moving to cleaner energy.

African leaders are increasingly stressing just how crucial it is to transition to renewable energy sources in order to foster sustainable economic development without worsening climate change issues.

Africa Renewable Energy Initiative (AREI) is all about promoting homegrown initiatives in renewable energy, which is drawing both substantial international investment and support. This just goes to show a solid commitment to clean energy, with exciting plans to boost generation capacity through diverse renewable sources like solar and wind.

There’s also a growing insistence from African leaders for more climate financing from wealthier nations to back their switch to renewable energy. This includes calls for new global taxes and debt relief, highlighting just how essential financial support is in achieving climate objectives.

Voices against coal investment

Across the continent, there’s a chorus of voices pointing out the economic and environmental dangers tied to coal investments, urging decision-makers to take a long, hard look at the many benefits renewable energy brings for sustainable development. Indirectly, they’re also telling Trump to effectively ‘do one’.

While coal is often touted as a low-cost energy option, in reality, critics are quick to bring attention to its considerable hidden costs, like the impacts on health and environmental damage. As the global energy scene shifts toward sustainability, investing in coal now seems riskier than ever.

Figures like Amy G Thorp and Lazarus Nanzala have linked choices about sustainable energy to broader themes around economic sovereignty. They highlight how vital it is for African nations to regain control over their agricultural futures and food systems, which aligns nicely with the continent’s broader push away from coal in favour of renewables.

Trump: Africa is sending you a FU

The sentiment among African leaders is pretty clear: the path ahead lies in renewable energy – not Trump and his coal plans.

Given the significant climate challenges at hand, the focus on clean energy signifies a strategic choice aimed at ensuring sustainable growth and resilience. Despite outside pressures urging a move towards fossil fuels – like from the Tangerine Tyrant – Africa’s journey toward a sustainable energy future seems firmly on track, boosted by local initiatives along with international partnerships.

As climate change and food insecurity keep ramping up, African nations now find themselves at a pivotal crossroads regarding their futures.

Sticking to outdated fossil fuel strategies could really hold back progress, while embracing renewable energy alongside food sovereignty might lead to greater resilience and self-sufficiency.

It’s important that the actions taken by African leaders are tailored to their unique national contexts, ultimately strengthening local economies and focusing on environmental sustainability as they tackle pressing global challenges. Ergo – they should ignore anything Trump says.

