A joint statement has been issued by 18 student bodies from universities across England and Wales, expressing support for the ongoing legal application by Riverway Law to deproscribe Hamas under the Terrorism Act 2000.

Hamas has formally requested that the UK government remove it from its list of proscribed terrorist organisations, arguing that the designation is outdated and politically motivated.

In a statement issued earlier in April, Hamas claimed its inclusion on the list, in place since 2001, was unjust and no longer reflects the current realities of the region. The group, which governs the Gaza Strip, described itself as a “legitimate national resistance movement” working toward the rights and self-determination of the Palestinian people.

The appeal follows the UK government’s decision in 2021 to broaden the ban on Hamas to cover its political wing as well as its military activities. At the time, British officials cited the group’s involvement in violence against civilians and its refusal to renounce armed struggle as grounds for the move.

Hamas’s statement emphasised its political role, including its participation in Palestinian elections and its provision of public services in Gaza. The group framed its request as part of a broader effort to secure international recognition and to counter narratives it says hinder peace efforts.

A spokesperson for the UK Home Office confirmed it had received representations but declined to comment further, citing the sensitivity of the matter. Under British law, groups listed as terrorist organisations can submit formal applications for removal, a process that involves review by ministers and, potentially, a judicial appeal.

The call for delisting comes amid Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza, and apartheid and war crimes in the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

In the statement, the 18 student groups describe what they see as the chilling effect of the current proscription on academic inquiry and political expression, particularly in relation to Palestine advocacy on campus.

Citing recent incidents involving student suspensions, visa removals, and police intervention, the statement situates the legal challenge within a broader concern about the narrowing of civic and intellectual space in UK universities.

The statement has been made available by the signatories.

We, the undersigned student bodies, express our support for Riverway Law’s legal submission to deproscribe Hamas under the Terrorism Act 2000. Over 50,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israel. Gaza now has the highest number of child amputees in the world. Israel has eliminated every aspect of Palestinian life, including the education sector, with universities bombed, students killed and imprisoned, and academic infrastructure systematically destroyed. This is not only a humanitarian crisis; it is a genocide. Yet in the UK, students who speak out against this genocide are facing intimidation and threats—not just online, but from universities, immigration systems, and even the police. The proscription of Hamas lies at the heart of this chilling effect. While the law claims to target one group, its application is far broader. Under section 12 of the Terrorism Act, individuals can be criminalised simply for expressing certain views, attending events, or participating in discourse that could be interpreted as “support”—however academic, critical, or solution-focused it may be. This creates an atmosphere where Palestine advocacy becomes a legal risk. Cases like the SOAS 2, the Essex 6, and Dana Abu Qamar—whose visa was stripped for expressing solidarity with Gaza—show how this law is being used to punish dissent. These incidents are not outliers; they reveal a wider strategy of suppression targeting students, especially Muslims and Palestinians. Riverway Law’s legal submission challenges this misuse of proscription. It defends the right of students, academics, and communities to think freely, speak openly, and organise without fear of being criminalised. We’ve seen this before. The British government has been forced to reverse its position on grave injustices: the slave trade, the colonisation of a quarter of the world, and support for South African apartheid. In each case, it was public pressure that brought change. We see ourselves in the legacy of that tradition. We therefore stand in support of Riverway Law’s application to deproscribe Hamas—not as an endorsement of any group—but to protect the civic space essential for academic freedom and open inquiry.

