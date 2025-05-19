Climate Resistance infiltrated luxury lifestyle event ‘The Elite London’ at Wycombe Air Park near London on Saturday 17 May. Activists disrupted the showcase of private jets, yachts, and hypercars, with banners and chants.

The Elite London: Climate Resistance infiltrate luxury lifestyle event for the ultra rich

Sitting in the centre of ‘Fly Before You Buy’ private jets fair at The Elite London, the protesters chanted to abolish billionaires. They did so until security physically removed them from the event:

Banners read: “BAN PRIVATE JETS” and “WEALTH TAX NOW”:

‘The Elite London’ is an annual showcase of 150 ‘jet-set lifestyle’ brands, united by their high cost, from private aircrafts and luxury cars, to boutique properties and high-end travel. The event invited attendees to arrive by plane, or fly from London to Wycombe by helicopter.

Climate crisis ‘propelled by the super rich’

Climate Resistance is calling for a 100% tax on assets over £10m, alongside global wealth redistribution, an end to wage theft and worker exploitation, and public investment in a fair, worker-led energy transition.

The climate impact of private aviation has been increasing since 2019. Despite this, the government has resisted demands for a national wealth tax.

According to a report by Oxfam, billionaires emit more carbon pollution in 90 minutes than the average person does in a lifetime. Meanwhile, YouGov has found that over half of Brits believe billionaires should not exist. Its most recent survey that it published this year showed that 78% support a wealth tax.

Sam Simons from Climate Resistance said of The Elite London:

A single private flight to America and back emits more carbon than the average Briton does in a decade. The climate crisis is propelled by the super-rich and cannot be averted while extreme wealth is being used to fund the destructive lifestyles being sold with champagne at Wycombe Air Park. A livable future can’t be a luxury. Abolish billionaires and tax private flying out of existence.

