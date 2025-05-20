Thousands of women across the UK are owed compensation averaging £7,859 from HMRC. It is due to a historic error that has left many without the state pension they rightfully earned. This issue predominantly affects stay-at-home mothers who claimed Child Benefit between 1978 and 2000, under the long-gone Home Responsibilities Protection (HRP) scheme.

HMRC: historic errors costing women thousands now

The HRP was initially established to help individuals reduce the years required on their National Insurance records, allowing them to qualify for a full state pension.

However, following the scheme’s replacement in 2010 with National Insurance credits, serious administrative failings meant that numerous women’s entitlements were not accurately recorded or transferred, leaving gaps in their records.

These discrepancies have resulted in significant underpayments, with HMRC now identifying over 5,300 cases of underpayment that amount to around £42 million since the start of this year alone.

HMRC has started reaching out to the estimated 370,000 individuals affected by this oversight. Vulnerable groups such as those already of pensionable age are being prioritised, receiving letters that detail their entitlements.

The implications of this mismanagement are profound; for many, it could mean receiving substantially less than what they should be, impacting their quality of life during retirement.

Chaos in the benefits system – not least the DWP

Often, the context surrounding these HMRC pension underpayments is overshadowed by the broader discourse around benefit claims in the UK, where the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has faced escalating criticism for the management of the welfare system.

As the Canary previously reported, the underpayment rate for state pensions was noted at 0.4%, which contributed to a staggering £450 million lost in DWP underpayments in the past year alone. Meanwhile, the so-called WASPI women are still fighting for their right to compensation – despite success governments refusing to act. And, another pensions scandal surrounding the Graduated Retirement Benefit has seen 130,000 individuals affected by pension underpayments in the last year alone, with total deficits reaching an alarming £804 million.

This situation paints a disheartening picture of a system that has let down some of society’s most dedicated caregivers—women who devoted years to nurturing their families, only to find themselves neglected when it came time to receive their rightful pensions.

The importance of rectifying these errors cannot be understated. It is essential not only for restoring justice for those affected but also for rebuilding trust in a system that ought to protect its citizens, particularly the most vulnerable.

HMRC must not let this happen again

The financial restitution represents more than just money; it is an acknowledgment of decades of service by women who often faced meagre wage prospects and uncertain job security thanks to systemic misogyny.

Furthermore, the distressing fact that around 43,000 of the affected individuals have unfortunately passed away means that their families can still claim the money owed by HMRC. This situation underscores a heartbreaking reality for many; the absence of due recognition can inflict lasting scars on families left to navigate the complexities of the welfare system without support.

While the HMRC has initiated steps to correct these longstanding errors, the incident raises critical questions about the oversight and management policies within the DWP and HMRC.

It reflects a pattern where individuals, particularly women taking on caregiving roles, are inadvertently penalised in a system that was designed to support them. This is yet another example of a government body failing to uphold its responsibilities, leaving ordinary people to deal with the consequences of bureaucratic oversights.

Ultimately, the recent actions taken by HMRC serve as a crucial reminder of the systemic failures that have occurred within the welfare system. As letters informing individuals of their rightful payouts go out, the issue continues to linger—a poignant testament to the ongoing need for more thorough oversight and accountability within the UK’s welfare system.

