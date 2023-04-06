Trump faces charges as his supporters mistake the legal challenge for a Democrat ploy

Donald Trump is soaring in the polls to be the next Republican presidential candidate. The ex-president was 8% ahead of his nearest rival, Ron DeSantis. Now, that lead has soared to 26% after the charges brought against him in New York. He’s currently facing 34 felony charges that all relate to hush-money payment. One of the most famous cases on the list is a series of allegations that he paid hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

However, there are warnings that further charges being brought against Trump could be even more serious.

Trump arraigned

As it stands, the New York case could come to trial during the 2024 presidential campaign, which Trump could well be involved in.

Meanwhile, Trump supporters have turned even more conspiracist. Trump backers interviewed in Florida said the trial was a Democratic Party ploy to keep him out of power. One supporter said:

It just seems like a ploy by the Democratic Party trying to make sure that he’s not able to run in the next upcoming election. If he’s up against Biden next time I’d definitely vote for him.

Never one to turn down publicity, after the first court hearings Donald Trump blustered to his base. He told supporters:

They can’t beat us at the ballot box, so they try to beat us through the law.

More to come

All that said, Trump may face yet more charges. Jacobin reported that three cases may yet be bought – two by the US Department of Justice and one by the state of Georgia:

All three investigations (one in Georgia and two interrelated cases at the DOJ) are concerned with Trump’s alleged attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election and remain in office despite losing the vote.

These charges could also implicate a number of other senior Republicans, and are said to be more serious than those featured in the New York case.

The question remains whether any of these charges will bring down Trump. But with the ex-president ahead in the polls to be Republican candidate, the 2024 election could be even more toxic than recent campaigns. And Trump – showman that he is – may come to relish taking the stand in New York.

Featured image via Wikimedia Commons/The White House, cropped to 770 x 403.