#TheCanaryLive – Julian Assange, democracy, the media and the US election
Join us for a live panel discussion from 7-8:30pm on Tuesday 3 November. On the day of the US election, we explore Julian Assange’s ongoing legal battle, the implications for press freedom and democracy, what people in the UK can do to stop his extradition, and how the US election could affect the outcome.
Chaired by The Canary‘s editor-at-large Kerry-Anne Mendoza, featuring John Rees from the Don’t Extradite Assange Campaign, trade unionist and a member of the National Executive Committee of UCU Dr Deepa Driver, and Canary regular contributor John McEvoy.
WikiLeaks founder and journalist Julian Assange faces a possible sentence of 175 years in prison if he’s extradited to the US from the UK. Famous for the work of WikiLeaks in exposing US war crimes among other things, Assange is not only one of the world’s most prominent political prisoners; he is also a son, a father, a fiancé, and a human being. A group of politicians, journalists, and activists gathered outside the Old Bailey Central Criminal Court in London in September during his final extradition hearing to demand: No Extradition. A UK judge will announce whether he should face extradition to the US in early January 2021.
Features image via Pablo Navarrete
We need your help ...
The coronavirus pandemic is changing our world, fast. And we will do all we can to keep bringing you news and analysis throughout. But we are worried about maintaining enough income to pay our staff and minimal overheads.
Now, more than ever, we need a vibrant, independent media that holds the government to account and calls it out when it puts vested economic interests above human lives. We need a media that shows solidarity with the people most affected by the crisis – and one that can help to build a world based on collaboration and compassion.
We have been fighting against an establishment that is trying to shut us down. And like most independent media, we don’t have the deep pockets of investors to call on to bail us out.
Can you help by chipping in a few pounds each month?
-
Show Comments
Leave a ReplyYou must be logged in to leave a comment.Join the conversation
Please read our comment moderation policy here.