Reality versus what Wisconsin police see

Ralph Underhill


For context of the issues in this cartoon, please see this article.

Image description

The headline on the image reads “Reality Vs what Wisconsin police see”. Underneath is an image of a black man in a white t-shirt next to the words “Jacob Blake”. Next to that is the same image of Blake, but with a red target drawn on his back.

Underneath those is an image of a white teenager in a baseball cap holding an assault rifle next to the words “Kyle Rittenhouse”. Next to that is an image of Rittenhouse in a police cadet’s uniform.

    1. How about what the left see – Innocent black hero vs reality – Domestic abuse perpetrator and child sex offender. He had a previous felony conviction for firearms offences, fought with Police and then ran to the car and was reaching inside. Maybe, just maybe if he cooperated with Police he wouldn’t have been shot. He was wanted on warrant at the time of the shooting. Like George Floyd, the guy was a scumbag. How about the 64 people shot in Chicago this weekend, 4 of them fatally. No news coverage, no riots and all because it doesn’t fit the narrative. Are their lives worth less? If not, then why is the left and the media not talking about it and pushing for sensible, rational progress on the matter.

