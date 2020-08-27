Reality versus what Wisconsin police see

For context of the issues in this cartoon, please see this article.

Image description

The headline on the image reads “Reality Vs what Wisconsin police see”. Underneath is an image of a black man in a white t-shirt next to the words “Jacob Blake”. Next to that is the same image of Blake, but with a red target drawn on his back.

Underneath those is an image of a white teenager in a baseball cap holding an assault rifle next to the words “Kyle Rittenhouse”. Next to that is an image of Rittenhouse in a police cadet’s uniform.