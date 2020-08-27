Reality versus what Wisconsin police see
For context of the issues in this cartoon, please see this article.
Image description
The headline on the image reads “Reality Vs what Wisconsin police see”. Underneath is an image of a black man in a white t-shirt next to the words “Jacob Blake”. Next to that is the same image of Blake, but with a red target drawn on his back.
Underneath those is an image of a white teenager in a baseball cap holding an assault rifle next to the words “Kyle Rittenhouse”. Next to that is an image of Rittenhouse in a police cadet’s uniform.
We need your help ...
The coronavirus pandemic is changing our world, fast. And we will do all we can to keep bringing you news and analysis throughout. But we are worried about maintaining enough income to pay our staff and minimal overheads.
Now, more than ever, we need a vibrant, independent media that holds the government to account and calls it out when it puts vested economic interests above human lives. We need a media that shows solidarity with the people most affected by the crisis – and one that can help to build a world based on collaboration and compassion.
We have been fighting against an establishment that is trying to shut us down. And like most independent media, we don’t have the deep pockets of investors to call on to bail us out.
Can you help by chipping in a few pounds each month?
-
Show Comments
Leave a ReplyYou must be logged in to leave a comment.Join the conversation
Please read our comment moderation policy here.