Almost 100 air pollution and climate campaigners have taken the new Labour Party government to task over its decision to greenlight London City Airport’s expansion plans.

London City Airport: taking the fight to the government’s door

As the Canary previously reported, on 19 August, transport secretary Louise Haigh greenlit London City Airport’s climate-wrecking plans. She did so in a joint decision with deputy prime minister Angela Rayner in her role as secretary for housing, communities, and local government. Specifically, they approved:

An increase from 6.5 million to nine million passengers.

More early morning flights.

Of course, the decision flies in the face of the climate crisis – including the advice of independent body the Climate Change Committee. Crucially, it had argued that government’s shouldn’t approve any airport expansions as this would jeopardise its climate commitments.

So, on Wednesday 28 August, protesters gathered outside the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government.

Labour: putting wealth above health

Chanting ‘they fly, we die’, protesters called on Rayner to revoke the decision and commit to an end to airport expansions.

Carrying banners and placards, they highlighted the devastating impacts the expansion will have on local communities:

In particular, they expressed how it is considerably worrying for Londoners affected by emissions, air pollution and noise given that London’s Gatwick, Luton, Stansted, and Heathrow airports are all also pushing to increase passenger capacity.

What’s more, they underscored how the government’s approval went against the will of local authorities.

In July 2023, Newham Council – where the airport’s based – unanimously rejected London City Airport’s bid for expansion. However, the airport appealed this, leaving the decision to the Secretaries of State for Transport and Levelling Up. Now, the Labour-run Newham Council is considering legal action against the government following this decision.

Newham is the third most deprived local authority in London. Notably, 37% of residents, and 50% of children live in poverty. By contrast, City Airport serves wealthier travellers. The average household income of leisure passengers at London City airport is 34% higher than the average UK flyer. One placard aptly summed up this disparity and in light of the new Labour government’s decision – declaring:

Labour puts corporate wealth over children’s health

Already, London is the most exposed city in the world to air pollution from aviation. Alarmingly, Londoners in Newham are exposed to air pollution levels 35% higher than those determined safe by the World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines. Unsurprisingly, this has meant 7.5% of all deaths in the borough are attributable to particulate air pollution.

Fossil Free London were among the climate protesters calling out the government on this. Spokesperson for the group Joanna Warrington said:

This was a major test of Labour’s credibility on the climate crisis. They have failed. By approving City Airport’s expansion, Rayner is choosing frequent flyers, private-jet users and executive profits, over protecting the majority from emissions, dirty air and the constant drone of needless flights. We’re quite simply running out of time to avert the worst effects of climate breakdown. The last thing our leaders should be doing is approving high-carbon, pointless projects. We need serious climate leadership from Labour.

Feature and in-text images via Fossil Free London