Your horoscope for Wednesday 21 May 2025

Aries ♈

The Moon squares your patience today, Aries, and your workplace rebellion is brewing like strong black coffee. Channel your fire into constructive insubordination—maybe form a spontaneous union, or at least talk your coworkers out of that “team-building” Zoom. Remember, your value isn’t measured by KPIs or productivity metrics—it’s measured by how loudly you call out managerial bullshit. Avoid impulse purchases. Capitalism wants your rage redirected into “retail therapy.” Don’t fall for it.

Taurus ♉

Venus steadies your resolve today, Taurus, and it’s a perfect time to re-ground in your values—specifically, the one that says “my labor isn’t free.” If your boss asks you to “go above and beyond,” remind them that you’re already doing the work of three people due to budget cuts. Rest is resistance, and nothing terrifies the ruling class more than a Taurus who refuses to hustle. Eat the expensive bread. Live slowly. Refuse urgency.

Gemini ♊

Mercury electrifies your communication today, Gemini. Be the agent of subversion in your group chat, in the break room, in that “thought leadership” webinar you got roped into. You’re witty enough to dismantle neoliberal talking points with charm. Use it wisely. Be wary of “innovation” schemes from management; that’s just code for you doing more while Jeff in Upper Ops takes credit. Question everything, especially anything branded as “disruptive.”

Cancer ♋

Your crab shell feels extra protective today, Cancer, and rightly so—capitalism preys on empathy. You’re not “a family” at work, no matter how many forced group lunches HR arranges. Protect your time, your emotional labor, and your right to log off. The stars support setting boundaries. A friend may need your nurturing spirit today, but remember: solidarity doesn’t mean self-sacrifice. You can’t pour from a mug drained by meetings.

Leo ♌

With the Sun in your corner, Leo, your righteous indignation is burning bright—and it’s beautiful. Use your stage presence for more than TikTok virality: speak truth to power. Expose that shady payroll “mistake.” Flaunt your resistance. You don’t need applause from executives whose yachts run on underpaid interns. Channel your inner revolutionary and remember: you are not your LinkedIn profile. Let your roar echo in the boardroom and beyond.

Virgo ♍

You’ve got spreadsheets of injustice running through your mind, Virgo. Today’s a good day to channel that analytical brilliance into dismantling systems of exploitation—perhaps through an exquisitely researched takedown of workplace surveillance tools. Your attention to detail is a threat to capitalist efficiency. Lean into it. But beware burnout masquerading as productivity. Revolution isn’t built on to-do lists alone. You deserve rest, even if your inner critic disagrees.

Libra ♎

Your scales are tilted by the unequal distribution of wealth (again), Libra. Balance won’t be found in late-stage capitalism, but you can find it in community. Your diplomacy is powerful—use it to unite disillusioned coworkers, or at least to defuse the next passive-aggressive Slack message. Be careful of branding traps: ethical consumption is still consumption. Seek harmony not through spending, but through mutual aid and radical kindness.

Scorpio ♏

Pluto’s energy today has you seeing through the charade, Scorpio. You know that corporate wellness emails are a distraction from structural rot. Let that insight sharpen your sting—strategically, of course. You don’t need to go full chaos agent (yet), but subtle sabotage is well-starred. Channel your passion into collective action. You’re not paranoid; your boss is watching you—because they’re afraid of what you might organise.

Sagittarius ♐

Jupiter’s influence has you dreaming of escape, Sagittarius—and who could blame you? The 9-to-5 grind is a prison, and you’re itching for open skies and revolution. Today, take a philosophical lens to your struggle: what would liberation look like? Share your radical vision with others. Just be wary of turning your ideals into hustle. Your anti-capitalist zine doesn’t need merch drops—yet. Freedom starts with rejecting the productivity trap.

Capricorn ♑

Saturn is strong in your sign, Capricorn, giving you the discipline to tear it all down—one broken system at a time. Your work ethic is unmatched, but remember: you’re not here to be a better cog in the machine. You’re here to forge new gears entirely. Resist your instinct to “optimise” your revolution. Let messiness in. Remember: capitalism thrives on control. Your liberation may look inefficient, but it’s glorious.

Aquarius ♒

Your radical mind is buzzing, Aquarius – as is your horoscope. Uranus inspires you to hack the system—literally or figuratively. Whether it’s crashing a board meeting or building a mutual aid app, today’s a good day for disruption. Don’t let HR platitudes lull you into complacency. They don’t want “feedback”—they want silence. Speak anyway. Share your vision of the collective future. But also remember: you’re a human, not a theory. Drink water.

Pisces ♓

Neptune blurs the veil today, Pisces, and you feel every injustice like a wave crashing against your soul. But don’t drown in despair—swim toward solidarity. Your empathy is your superpower, not a flaw. Use it to hold space for others caught in capitalism’s undertow. Beware escapism disguised as “self-care capitalism.” You don’t need a £90 candle to feel peace. You need community, connection, and maybe a nap.

