The recent actions of Donald Trump’s administration have raised significant concerns, particularly regarding economic policy and public health. Not least in this is proposed tax legislation – which could end up adding a staggering $3 trillion to the US national debt just to give tax breaks to Trump’s rich mates.

Trump: not exactly a shrewd businessman, is he?

A non-partisan report from the Congressional Budget Office has revealed that the Republican-backed tax and spending bill, which has garnered enthusiastic support from president Trump, is poised to wreak havoc on the nation’s financial stability.

The proposed legislation, if passed, could add over $3 trillion to the national debt according to nonpartisan analysis, a staggering amount that highlights the ongoing prioritisation of wealth accumulation for the richest over the welfare of the most vulnerable.

It’s an alarming proposition that, while touted as a pathway to growth, would disproportionately harm low-income Americans who are already struggling under existing economic pressures. This rushed effort by Congressional Republicans to push through the bill before Memorial Day reflects a desperate attempt to solidify economic policies that benefit the elite few, at the expense of the many.

The Golden Dome

In another significant development, Trump has introduced an ambitious $175 billion initiative known as the “Golden Dome” missile defence system.

This project aims to deploy hundreds of satellites for tracking and intercepting potential missile threats—largely framed as necessary against perceived aggressors like China and Russia. However, behind the rhetoric lies a troubling reality: the pursuit of such high-stakes military endeavours diverts essential resources away from pressing domestic issues.

Critics argue that this is a glaring example of misplaced priorities, where massive amounts of taxpayer money are funneled into military projects while essential services such as healthcare and education remain underfunded. Trump’s decision to lead this project through the U.S. Space Force reflects an alarming militarisation of space, further entrenching an adversarial posture that could lead to greater global tensions.

In a startling juxtaposition, recent news also highlights a health crisis brewing in the nation.

Chaos under Trump

A salmonella outbreak linked to cucumbers from Florida’s Bedner Growers has affected at least 26 people across 15 states, with nine requiring hospitalisation. This incident follows a similar outbreak last year involving the same grower, underscoring significant lapses in food safety regulations.

The government’s response in addressing such public health threats is crucial; yet, resources and attention seem disproportionately allocated to expansive military projects. For the everyday American, especially those already on the brink due to constant economic strain, such outbreaks should signal the urgent need for better health protections rather than an increase in military expenditure.

With all these developments unfolding, you cannot help but wonder about the future trajectory of the US under Trump’s policies.

The clash between military spending, inadequate healthcare response, and the widening gap between the wealthy and the poor paints a bleak picture. It invites a critical examination of what truly matters in the nation today. Are the lives and health of regular citizens being sacrificed for extravagant defence projects, and will we continue to allow this cycle of neglect to persist?

The pressing need for a shift towards prioritising the needs of the people over the ambitions of the powerful cannot be overstated. Yet under Trump, that seems unlikely to happen.

