The Labour Party government’s pandering to the far right has intensified recently. But a new poll suggests those attempts are failing, miserably.

In fact, they seem to be utterly backfiring.

Even FEWER Reform voters would vote Labour now

Labour leader Keir Starmer hasn’t just enabled genocide and brutally targeted the people in Britain who most need support. He has also consistently courted the far right, recently echoing the words of Enoch Powell (the Tory whose racist agitation in the late 1960s empowered fascists). People in Britain overwhelmingly see this pandering. And they’re not impressed.

A new YouGov poll has some stark findings for Labour. Reform’s 2024 voters, for example, aren’t any closer to voting for them. 79% say they never will. And only 4% think they’re likely to consider voting Labour in the future. Both of those figures are worse than they were last year, when 50% said never, and 8% said maybe. It’s also worth clarifying that Reform voters remain the least likely of all voters to opt for Starmer’s party.

Progressive voters are also turning away

What’s perhaps even worse for Starmer, however, is that other voters are also more likely to say they would never vote Labour or are less likely to do so. The other right-wing voters he may be hoping to woo – Tories – are also uninterested. Because 21% more of 2024 Conservative voters now say they’ll never vote Labour.

Even 2024 Labour voters are less likely to back Starmer’s party. 8% more said they’d never vote for them, while 18% fewer said they were likely to. And that’s actually more of a change than 2024 Liberal Democrat voters. Lib Dems are also less likely to vote Starmer’s party, and more likely to say never, but not as much as 2024 Labour voters.

2024 Green voters, meanwhile, are now more likely to say they’ll never vote Red than to say they’d consider it.

The number of Reform UK, Conservative and Green voters saying they would never vote Labour has risen notably since last July % of 2024 voters saying they would never consider voting Labour

Reform UK: 79% (+29 from 20-29 July 2024)

Conservative: 60% (+21)

Green: 27% (+17)

Lib… pic.twitter.com/YFsNQMSsjQ — YouGov (@YouGov) May 21, 2025

Is Starmer’s only goal to destroy the Labour Party (and get richer)?

Other research recently showed that it would be a lot riskier for Labour to lose its left-leaning voters than its right-leaning ones. There are ways to keep both, but the party has been doubling down on trying to keep the latter.

The analysis that researchers at Persuasion UK released in April said that, “if Labour lost every ‘Reform curious Labour voter’, they would lose 123 seats”. However, “if Labour lost every ‘Green curious Labour voter’, they would lose 250 seats”. So Starmer opting to shun the left certainly seems to be more about an ideological mission than a focus on success.

If the Labour right’s mission from 2015 to 2019 was to destroy the hope surrounding Jeremy Corbyn at all costs, its leadership of the party under Keir Starmer seems to be about killing off the party for good (and getting richer in the process).

No wonder local communities and trade unionists are preparing for the upcoming creation of a new left-wing mass movement to replace Labour.

Featured image via the Canary