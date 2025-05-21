Speaking at a recent event, former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn addressed “the call for a new political party”, saying:

This whole cause is coming together so that by next year’s local elections – long before that I hope – we’re going to have something in place that is very clear and everyone will want to be part of and support.

Corbyn has previously spoken about how he’s been supporting efforts to build the resistance via community empowerment.

His most recent comments came at an event in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire. The hosts – the People’s Alliance for Change and Equality (PACE) – plan to connect campaigners, trade unionists, and politicians across the Metropolitan Borough of Kirklees that oppose war, cuts, and racism.

PACE officially launched on 10 May. And with local voters able to elect councillors in all the borough’s seats in 2026, PACE seeks to put forward candidates to challenge establishment parties.

Jeremy Corbyn: I hear the call for a new party

Jeremy Corbyn was among other high-profile speakers from the left, including Jamie Driscoll, Claudia Webbe, and Salma Yaqoob.

At the PACE event, Corbyn said:

I hear the call for a new political party. I fully understand that, and that political party needs to be well-informed and effective. One that gives out a central message of peace, of justice, of equality, of diversity within our society…

Mike Forster is an anti-cuts campaigner at the heart of PACE. And in his own speech, he insisted:

Jeremy is clearly pointing in the right direction. With Labour widely discredited as a party of austerity, and with the danger of Nigel Farage and Reform’s rise, it is clearer than ever that a left-wing political alternative is needed. One which can say that it’s not migrants or trans people selling off our NHS and cutting disability benefits – it’s the super-rich. We need to launch this alternative now!

It’s coming, people. Watch this space, and get involved!

From Newcastle to Southport, and Enfield to Kirklees, people are uniting to build movements in their communities that will feed into a national party that can take on the Labour, Reform, and Tory wings of the establishment. Assemblies are popping up across the country to put local people at the heart of the resistance. And trade unionists are also ready to step in and play a role.

Prime minister Keir Starmer seems utterly intent on destroying the Labour Party with his shameless corporate cronyism. And across the left, there appears to be the will to unite around key policies (wages, climate, housing, wealth tax, public services, and peace) in order to enter the space Labour has abandoned. There’s also an awareness of the need to centre class in a conflict which billionaires are currently winning.

The question isn’t about whether a new mass party on the left is coming or whether Jeremy Corbyn will be involved. The question is ‘when, and how can we get involved?’

