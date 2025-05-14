Prime ministers get rent-free accommodation in central London and a fancy country mansion, along with £30,000 of taxpayer money per year for maintaining or renovating Downing Street. But that’s just part of what millionaire Sir Keir Starmer has milked from his role as Labour leader and now prime minister. And essentially, because public money is covering his housing right now, Starmer’s extended family are benefiting too.

In light of incidents in London which appear to have targeted property with links to Keir Starmer, the Guardian has reported that he’s “renting out” his four-bedroom family home, in Kentish Town, “to his sister-in-law and her family”. We learned that:

The arrangement is declared through the ministerial register of interests, but as his relative only pays a peppercorn rent in order to protect her legal rights as a tenant, the rental income does not meet the £10,000-a-year threshold required to be declared on the MPs’ register

And who wouldn’t love the opportunity to live in a big house in the hip and expensive Kentish Town for under £10,000 per year? This would work out, based on four-weekly rent, to be at the most £192 a week – around the same as social housing tenants would pay for an equivalent property. Private rents for a similar property would be around £1,000 a week – or £52k a year.

So, we – the public – are saving Keir Starmer’s in-laws at least £42,000 a year, if not more.

Keir Starmer: it’s all about the money, money, money

It should be absolutely clear to everyone right now that Keir Starmer is not in politics because of a strong ideological vision of a better world. Because he and his top team’s cronyism became apparent almost as soon as he got the keys to Downing Street.

He’s blatantly in the very deep pockets of big business interests – from the arms industry to the fossil fuel industry. From clothing gifts for him and his wife and access to multiple luxury properties (thanks to dodgy millionaire donor Lord Waheed Alli), along with over £100,000 in gifts and hospitality since 2019, it was no surprise he topped the freebie list.

His heartless denial of genocide in Gaza and brutal targeting of people who most need society’s support have proven where his allegiance lies. He has also utterly destroyed the mainstream ‘left’ party by dangerously courting the far right and now taking tips from Enoch Powell (the Tory whose racist agitation in the late 1960s empowered fascists).

We desperately need to stop subsidising the fancy lifestyles of these self-centred grifters like Keir Starmer.

