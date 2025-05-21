On Wednesday 21 May, Liz Kendall gave a speech to the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR). And during it, she repeated a major piece of propaganda about Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) cuts to Personal Independent Payment (PIP). In short, Kendall claimed – like other politicians have – that only 10% of chronically ill and disabled people currently claiming it will be affected. This figure is an absolute distortion of reality.

DWP PIP: Kendall lying again

As the Guardian reported, Kendall said during a speech to the IPPR:

I know the concerns that have been raised about our proposals. I am listening carefully to all the points people raise. But nine out of 10 people claiming PIP at the point when the changes come into force …will not be affected by the end of the parliament. And even with the changes we are making, there will still be 750,000 more people receiving PIP by the end of this parliament than there were at the start, and spending will be £8bn higher.

We’ve been here before. Back in early April, Labour MP Chris Bryant said similar on BBC Question Time – that 90% of DWP PIP claimants will not be affected. However, none of this is true.

As the Canary previously reported, as a minimum and according to a DWP impact assessment, as many as 370,000 current claimants could lose their PIP entitlement due to changes in eligibility rules set to be implemented in November 2026, pending parliamentary approval.

But crucially, about 430,000 future applicants are anticipated to be denied the benefit, creating an average annual loss of around £4,500 for those affected. Therefore, Bryant’s 90% figure is not accurate – because people, including children transitioning from Disability Living Allowance to PIP – will lose out.

So, the figure is nearer 20% – not 10% – based on the DWP’s own data – plus 150,000 carers who will also lose their Carer’s Allowance.

However, this is all just before the end of 2028/29. The long-term picture is horrifying.

A horrifying picture

The changes to DWP PIP Kendall is proposing target neurodivergent, learning disabled, and those with mental health disorders. Moreover, disabled people who need help with things like cutting up food, supervision, prompting, or assistance to wash, dress, or monitor their health condition, will no longer be eligible.

And revelations from a Freedom of Information (FOI) request has also shown that the changes will disproportionately hit PIP claimants over 50 as well. Specifically, the criteria goalpost shifts will deny 1.09 million (nearly 70% of those who could lose out) the Daily Living component of PIP. Part of this cohort is obviously also people Labour is already hammering with the Winter Fuel Payment cuts.

Another FOI made by a member of the public unearthed that around 209,000 people getting enhanced rate DWP PIP Daily Living will lose it. On top of this, around 1.1 million people getting the standard rate will lose it.

In total then, nearly 1.4 million people could, on reassessment, lose their Daily Living element of DWP PIP. However, as the Canary’s Steve Topple previously noted, this doesn’t tell us how many could lose their full PIP altogether. This is because the data does not show how many of these people get standard or enhanced Mobility Element of DWP PIP.

Nonetheless, it’s evident that the plans will be enormously detrimental for chronically ill and disabled people. And in early June, parliament is expected to vote on these plans.

DWP PIP cuts will be brutal

Kendall can quote government figures on DWP PIP as much as she wants. But in reality, officials have obviously manipulated them to make them sound less worse than the reality actually is. Kendall and her ilk then repeat this propaganda, in the hope the majority of the public buy it. She may call it her “moral mission” – in reality, it is utterly immoral.

Unfortunately, chronically ill and disabled people who will be affected by DWP PIP cuts aren’t buying it. Whether their anger is enough to make the Labour government change course remains to be seen.

Featured image via screengrab