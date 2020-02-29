Trump thinks Democrats’ criticism of his response to coronavirus is ‘a hoax’
Donald Trump has lashed out at Democrats who questioned his handling of the coronavirus, calling it their new “hoax”.
Some Democrats have said Trump could have acted sooner to bolster the country’s response to the virus. However, Trump said Democrats only want to see him fail.
At a campaign rally in South Carolina, he accused Democrats of “politicising” the global outbreak, and said:
Trump boasted about the preventive steps he has ordered in an attempt to keep the virus from spreading across the US.
Just before he began to speak, health officials confirmed the country’s second case of the strain of coronavirus known as Covid-19. The virus was found in a person who did not travel internationally or come in close contact with anyone who had it.
