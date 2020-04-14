Around 10% of coronavirus-related deaths to 3 April were outside hospitals – ONS
Around one in 10 coronavirus-related deaths registered up to 3 April in England and Wales took place outside hospitals, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
Out of a total of 406 such deaths, 217 were registered in care homes, 33 in hospices, 136 in private homes, three in other communal establishments and 17 elsewhere.
Some 3,716 deaths occurred in hospitals.
The numbers are based on where Covid-19 or suspected Covid-19 is mentioned anywhere on the death certificate, including in combination with other health conditions, the ONS said.
Including deaths that occurred up to 3 April but were registered up to 11 April, the number involving Covid-19 was 6,235.
Nick Stripe, head of health analysis and life events at the ONS, said: “The latest comparable data for deaths involving Covid-19 with a date of death up to 3 April show there were 6,235 deaths in England and Wales.
“When looking at data for England, this is 15% higher than the NHS numbers as they include all mentions of Covid-19 on the death certificate, including suspected Covid-19, as well as deaths in the community.
“The 16,387 deaths that were registered in England and Wales during the week ending 3 April is the highest weekly total since we started compiling weekly deaths data in 2005.”
