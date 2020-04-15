In Pictures: Bluebells bloom for woodland walkers
Anyone lucky enough to be able to take their daily exercise in woodland could be greeted this week by the spring arrival of bluebells.
The perennial plant is found from north-west Spain to the UK and Ireland and its delicate blue flowers have already been spotted across the South East. Here they are pictured in early morning light at Micheldever wood in Hampshire.
Earlier in the week, walkers could enjoy the floral carpets in Wanstead Park in north-east London as it put on its own show of bluebells.
Even as the sun rose, the Micheldever wood provided restful scenes to those venturing out early.
Meanwhile, there was an eye-catching moment in Northumberland where the Coquet Lighthouse on Coquet Island, a protected RSPB reserve, off the coast of Amble, provided a stark contrast to the rising sun.
We need your help ...
The coronavirus pandemic is changing our world, fast. And we will do all we can to keep bringing you news and analysis throughout. But we are worried about maintaining enough income to pay our staff and minimal overheads.
Now, more than ever, we need a vibrant, independent media that holds the government to account and calls it out when it puts vested economic interests above human lives. We need a media that shows solidarity with the people most affected by the crisis – and one that can help to build a world based on collaboration and compassion.
We have been fighting against an establishment that is trying to shut us down. And like most independent media, we don’t have the deep pockets of investors to call on to bail us out.
Can you help by chipping in a few pounds each month?
