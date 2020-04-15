A list of the 40+ NHS heroes who’ve died so far in the fight against coronavirus

More than 40 NHS staff members have now reportedly died during the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak in the UK.

The government has confirmed 19 deaths among those working for the health service, but announcements from NHS trusts and tributes from loved ones indicate the true number is higher still.

Latest victims

Specific tributes have been paid to a pregnant nurse who died after contracting coronavirus. Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong, 28, worked as a nurse on a general ward at Luton and Dunstable University Hospital for five years. She died on Sunday. Her baby girl was delivered successfully and is doing well, according to the Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

An associate specialist in Reading, a ward housekeeper in north London, and a healthcare assistant in Bristol were among other victims to be identified in recent days.

Father-of-two Dr Peter Tun worked as an associate specialist in neurorehabilitation at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading for more than 21 years. The 62-year-old died in the hospital’s intensive care unit on Monday.

North Middlesex University Hospital, meanwhile, confirmed the death of ward housekeeper Cheryl Williams.

Grandmother Maureen Ellington, who was in her early 60s, worked at Southmead Hospital in Bristol as a healthcare assistant and passed away on 12 April. She had worked for the NHS for over 25 years at both Frenchay and Southmead hospitals.

The PA news agency has also confirmed the deaths of the following NHS workers: