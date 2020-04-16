Veteran Tom Moore, 99, raises £12m for NHS after completing charity walk
A 99-year-old war veteran has achieved his goal of 100 laps of his garden – raising more than £12m for the NHS.
Captain Tom Moore completed the final four of the 25-metre laps at his Bedfordshire home on 16 April. Speaking at the finish line, he said he felt “fine”.
Of the coronavirus pandemic, he added: “We will get through it in the end but it might take time, but at the end of the day we shall all be okay again… the sun will shine on you again and the clouds will go away.”
He planned to reach his target before his 100th birthday on 30 April to help those on the frontline of the coronavirus crisis.
Moore said plans for his party have been affected by the virus. He added that the national outpouring of love and support for him was “a party enough for me”.
His daughter said the local postmaster had already been “inundated” with messages ahead of his birthday.
After smashing his first modest target of £1,000, Moore has now raised more than £12.3m, saying medical staff “deserve everything we can give them”.
His daughter Hannah said he had become a “beacon of hope” during challenging times.
Speaking to ITV on 16 April, the captain said the public generosity had been “unbelievable”.
He added: “Our country and all our nations, we’re all so generous in all sorts of ways. But it’s for a super purpose.
“Nurses, doctors and all the back-up workers, they deserve everything we can give them.”
Originally from Keighley in West Yorkshire, Moore trained as a civil engineer before enlisting in the Army for the Second World War.
Get involved
- Donations to NHS Charities Together can be made at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tomswalkforthenhs
We need your help ...
The coronavirus pandemic is changing our world, fast. And we will do all we can to keep bringing you news and analysis throughout. But we are worried about maintaining enough income to pay our staff and minimal overheads.
Now, more than ever, we need a vibrant, independent media that holds the government to account and calls it out when it puts vested economic interests above human lives. We need a media that shows solidarity with the people most affected by the crisis – and one that can help to build a world based on collaboration and compassion.
We have been fighting against an establishment that is trying to shut us down. And like most independent media, we don’t have the deep pockets of investors to call on to bail us out.
Can you help by chipping in a few pounds each month?
-
Show Comments
Leave a ReplyYou must be logged in to leave a comment.Join the conversation
Please read our comment moderation policy here.