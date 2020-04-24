Less than 24 hours after launching, the government apologies after stopping online applications for Covid-19 testing

Less than 24 hours since it was launched, the Department of Health has apologised after the website set up for essential workers to book Covid-19 tests stopped accepting applications due to high demand.

The part of the gov.uk website set up for key workers to book coronavirus tests was not accepting new applications by mid-morning on Friday.

The website, which enables people to book tests at a drive through centre or register for a home test, said: “Coronavirus test: applications closed. You can’t currently register for a Covid-19 test. Please check back here later.”

The Department of Health tweeted: “There has been significant demand for booking tests today.

“We apologise for any inconvenience. We are continuing to rapidly increase availability. More tests will be available tomorrow.”