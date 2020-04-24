Less than 24 hours after launching, the government apologies after stopping online applications for Covid-19 testing
Less than 24 hours since it was launched, the Department of Health has apologised after the website set up for essential workers to book Covid-19 tests stopped accepting applications due to high demand.
The part of the gov.uk website set up for key workers to book coronavirus tests was not accepting new applications by mid-morning on Friday.
The website, which enables people to book tests at a drive through centre or register for a home test, said: “Coronavirus test: applications closed. You can’t currently register for a Covid-19 test. Please check back here later.”
The Department of Health tweeted: “There has been significant demand for booking tests today.
“We apologise for any inconvenience. We are continuing to rapidly increase availability. More tests will be available tomorrow.”
We need your help ...
The coronavirus pandemic is changing our world, fast. And we will do all we can to keep bringing you news and analysis throughout. But we are worried about maintaining enough income to pay our staff and minimal overheads.
Now, more than ever, we need a vibrant, independent media that holds the government to account and calls it out when it puts vested economic interests above human lives. We need a media that shows solidarity with the people most affected by the crisis – and one that can help to build a world based on collaboration and compassion.
We have been fighting against an establishment that is trying to shut us down. And like most independent media, we don’t have the deep pockets of investors to call on to bail us out.
Can you help by chipping in a few pounds each month?
-
Show Comments
Leave a ReplyYou must be logged in to leave a comment.Join the conversation
Please read our comment moderation policy here.