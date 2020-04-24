As Muslims observe Ramadan, the BBC decided to stir the pot

Ramadan blessings to everyone, it seems, except the BBC. As we in the Muslim community commence the holy month of fasting, the BBC reportedly published an article titled Some mosques open despite Ramadan lockdown.

The careless headline from the BBC comes as Islamophobic panic is already circulating around Muslims during the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. International politics professor Laleh Khalili raised concerns, asking the BBC, “Do you want to unleash mobs of Islamophobes on mosques in the UK?”. She went on to explain what the headline was lacking:

While it appears the BBC has since changed the headline, Khalili had the foresight to keep a record:

Here is the screenshot just in case pic.twitter.com/It5wvAo96D — Laleh Khalili (@LalehKhalili) April 24, 2020

Your double standards are showing

People were quick to point out that while the BBC was reporting on mosques being open in some parts of the world, other faith communities aren’t getting the same kind of coverage:

Christian churches right across america are open despite Covid19. — 🌑🌘🌗🌖🌕Skate Winslet🌑🌘🌗🌖🌕 (@danbondissafe) April 24, 2020

I was reading the Jewish News the other day and this was a top story. So weird the BBC would focus on mosques? I wonder why https://t.co/gqmzZwqpNP — Mord (@otherwiseimok) April 24, 2020

Miqdaad Versi from the Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) described the move as “very poor and dangerous”:

It is good this appears to have now changed but this was very poor & dangerous by the BBC. Real care needs to be taken in the headlines of such stories especially on the front page of the website! https://t.co/ZXRmDXMw3r pic.twitter.com/KpclXQAlIw — Miqdaad Versi (@miqdaad) April 24, 2020

The Canary contacted the BBC for comment. It said:

Although the original headline was not factually incorrect, we updated it to add context and be more reflective of the story

Muslims at risk

The timing of this headline was particularly reckless considering just days before a report commissioned by the Anti-Muslim Hatred Working Group showed how far-right extremists were spreading conspiracy theories about Muslims:

Abusive online posts have called for the demolition of all #mosques to “cure” #coronavirus. Experts warn the rampant anti-#Muslim conspiracy theories could lead to a spike in attacks when the lockdown lifts.https://t.co/RSHhfSCXwP — Mobashra (@mobbiemobes) April 20, 2020

By making the editorial decision to publish such a headline, the BBC played into the far-right agenda, feeding the moral panic surrounding Muslims during the pandemic:

Far-right groups are "exploiting the pandemic" to gain "support for their ideology", with conspiracy theories circulating online about mosques being open despite the lockdown and claims Muslims will be breaking the lockdown during Ramadan https://t.co/FFgMb0t7AG — sigi kusa (@sigikusa) April 19, 2020

What’s worse, this doesn’t seem to be the only example of the BBC feeding anti-Muslim panic:

Front page of the BBC website on a story entitled "Virus latest from the UK and around the world" is a Muslim man praying in a mosque. pic.twitter.com/XKUTdevwHz — Miqdaad Versi (@miqdaad) April 24, 2020

#RamadanAtHome

Moreover, this move from the BBC is particularly disheartening given efforts from British Muslims to show that they do, in fact, plan on respecting the lockdown during Ramadan:

This Ramadan is going to be different, but we can still demonstrate our values of compassion and love by protecting our key workers and saving lives. Join me and many other Muslim Londoners by staying at home this Ramadan. #RamadanAtHome pic.twitter.com/4lbduzKDJz — Mayor of London (gov.uk/coronavirus) (@MayorofLondon) April 22, 2020

The MCB has even issued a multilingual guide for Ramadan during the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Muslims are using the hashtag #RamadanAtHome to share online what will be an unprecedented experience for them:

Ramadan Mubarak! 🌙✨ While we spend #RamadanAtHome this year without community iftars and congregational taraweeh prayers, may the blessings of the month fill our homes with warmth and peace. Let's stay safe, call our loved ones, check in remotely and look after each other. — Zarah Sultana MP (@zarahsultana) April 23, 2020

Yahya is 8 years old & from Bfd, he built his own mosque in time for Ramadan, his creativity is incredible. As Muslims prepare for #Ramadan Yahya hopes he can inspire others to celebrate #RamadanAtHome Share this video with your kids & families! https://t.co/J4DZ2XzbpX — Sabbiyah Pervez (@SabbiyahPervez) April 22, 2020

Rest assured, Ramadan isn’t cancelled – we’re just observing it while staying indoors:

"One misconception from slightly misinformed people is that Muslims will still meet up despite the lockdown. […] Another misconception would be that Ramadan is just cancelled. Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam so it isn't something we would just give up so easily." https://t.co/GwhDqemFb5 — Yuriria Ávila (@yag1310) April 23, 2020

You would’ve thought by now that the BBC should know better, especially given their own reporting on the same issue prior to this headline. With having to observe Ramadan without our family members and communities, and the far-right additionally on our backs, we already have enough on our plate. So the BBC further stirring the pot is something we really could do without.

Featured image via Wikimedia – BBC News/ Pxhere