Hancock ‘not frankly interested’ in Gove not wearing a mask while shopping
Health secretary Matt Hancock has said he is “not frankly interested” in his Cabinet colleague Michael Gove being pictured in a shop without a mask ahead of them being made compulsory to slow the spread of coronavirus.
The senior Cabinet Office minister, who had earlier sparked confusion by suggesting face coverings would not be mandatory in shops in England, was photographed uncovered in Pret A Manger despite insisting it was “basic good manners” to wear a mask.
His maskless face was in stark contrast to that of international trade secretary Liz Truss, who minutes earlier had left the same store in Westminster wearing a blue covering.
Hancock told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Those photographs were taken before I announced the change in policy to the House of Commons yesterday afternoon.
“And it’s absolutely straightforward that from July 24 we’re making it mandatory to wear a face covering in a shop in the same way it’s mandatory on public transport and in the NHS.”
However, those pictures were taken on Tuesday morning, after the policy was announced in a press release to journalists.
Pressed on whether Gove does not know what the rules are or whether he wants to send a signal that he does not agree, Hancock said: “I’m not frankly interested.
“What I’m interested in is controlling the virus and we’ve got a very clear straightforward policy that has been very widely communicated and successfully communicated over the past 24 hours.”
The law change announced in the Commons on Tuesday afternoon came after a period of confusion, which Labour called “days of ministerial muddle”.
On Friday, prime minister Boris Johnson said the government was looking at “stricter” rules.
But on Sunday, Gove said he did not believe they should be mandatory and that it was better to “trust people’s common sense”, adding that it was “basic good manners” to cover up in shops.
However, the Cabinet disagreement was won by those in favour of masks, and failure to wear face coverings in shops in England can be punished with a £100 fine from 24 July.
We need your help ...
The coronavirus pandemic is changing our world, fast. And we will do all we can to keep bringing you news and analysis throughout. But we are worried about maintaining enough income to pay our staff and minimal overheads.
Now, more than ever, we need a vibrant, independent media that holds the government to account and calls it out when it puts vested economic interests above human lives. We need a media that shows solidarity with the people most affected by the crisis – and one that can help to build a world based on collaboration and compassion.
We have been fighting against an establishment that is trying to shut us down. And like most independent media, we don’t have the deep pockets of investors to call on to bail us out.
Can you help by chipping in a few pounds each month?
-
Show Comments
Leave a ReplyYou must be logged in to leave a comment.Join the conversation
Please read our comment moderation policy here.