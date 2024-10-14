According to multiple studies, having a hobby is linked to improved mental health. In some cases, being involved in a hobby and the community around it can be beneficial to physical health too. Hobbies are any form of regular activity done for pleasure, including playing sports, knitting, reading or playing games. While some hobbies such as motorcycle racing can be expensive, many of the most popular hobbies are low-cost.

Hobbies that involve creativity, self-expression, relaxation and socialising, no matter how simple they are, can be extremely beneficial and fun. In this article, we’ll explore the psychology behind why these low-cost hobbies can be so important to our health and the different ways they can improve our live.

Psychological Benefits of Low-Cost Hobbies

In the modern world, it’s harder to make time for the things you love, and many people have few hobbies to keep them occupied. With long working hours and other responsibilities, finding the time to engage in hobbies can be difficult, but there are enormous benefits.

A report published by Nature Medicine in 2023 combined five separate studies involving more than 93,000 people across 16 different countries. All the participants were aged 65 and older and were routinely asked questions about their health and well-being over a period of four to eight years. Compared with those who didn’t have hobbies, people who did reported better health, happiness and higher life satisfaction on average.

While having a hobby isn’t necessarily a cure for feeling down or suffering from depression, it can apparently help to reduce the risks of poor mental health. Studies have shown that hobbies involving art or gardening can be particularly effective in improving a person’s mood and helping them feel better.

One of the main reasons why hobbies have such a big impact on our mood is because of the brain’s reward system. When taking part in a hobby that we find fun or makes us feel relaxed and happy, it releases neurotransmitters such as dopamine. These neurotransmitters help us to set positive habits and provide the motivation to keep taking part in our favourite hobbies.

Accessibility and Inclusivity

For a lot of people, hobbies might seem inaccessible due to the time and money commitments needed to partake in them. However, you might be surprised at just how cheap some hobbies can be, and you don’t always need to dedicate a large amount of time to have fun and enjoy the benefits.

For many people, art and being creative isn’t part of their daily lives, but it can be extremely beneficial and it’s normally very inexpensive too. For the price of some paper and coloured pencils, you can start doodling, and there are plenty of free guides on how to start drawing online. You won’t be Picasso when you first start, but it’s not about being great. It’s about having fun and relaxing. Why not try other forms of art too such as painting, sculpting and even just colouring in.

If you have the space, gardening is a great way to not only stay active but also relax. If you’re growing vegetables and fruit, you save costs on your weekly shop too. Even if you don’t have a lot of space, growing some plants on your windowsill can be equally beneficial. This can be as cheap as buying a few supplies from a garden centre, and some local online groups even give away young plants for free. If you want to get to work on a bigger project, you can also check with your local council to see the availability of allotments.

Community and Social Interaction

While hobbies can be a lot of fun on your own, they’re often even better when carried out with others. There are many benefits of regularly interacting with others in a positive way, and if you can share your hobby and achievements with others, it feels even more rewarding and enjoyable.

Taking part in a club, community or group hobby is a great way to meet others and reduce feelings of loneliness and isolation. This includes both in person and online interactions. Loneliness can be a major factor in depression and even cognitive decline. Many experts agree that regular social interaction is important to reduce the risks of conditions such as dementia.

Joining social clubs and hobbies offers a way to potentially make lifelong friends while also improving mental and cognitive health. This can include volunteering in the local community, such as joining litter picking groups, conservation work, helping with a local homeless shelter or offering support to the elderly.

The Appeal of Casual Gaming

Casual gaming online is a great example of a low-cost hobby. It’s easy to get into, as most people already have a device such as a smartphone, tablet or laptop that they can use. Today, gaming is even easier than ever to enjoy thanks to the internet. 92% of adults in the UK regularly using online services, and many online games are completely free or very cheap to play.

While many might think that gaming is a solitary hobby, it can be enjoyed with friends too. It’s possible to play online games with others, interacting in chat rooms and sharing your experiences. Just as with chatting and socialising in person, online chats are a great way to stave off loneliness and making your hobby more enjoyable.

A Look at Penny Slots

They’re not completely free to play but penny slots are popular among those looking for affordable and accessible games. Penny slots are online slots which you can play for just one penny per spin. Just like regular slots, the aim is to match symbols along one of the paylines and you can win real money.

If you do choose to play penny slots online, remember to play responsibly and keep an eye on how much you’re spending so you don’t get carried away. Playing slots online can be low-cost, but the money you spend can quickly stack up if you’re not careful.