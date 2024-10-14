Content warning: this article contains graphic footage which some readers may find distressing

Israel has committed another heinous, indescribable atrocity in Gaza – which Palestinians on the ground have captured in graphic footage. In horrifying scenes, a video of an Israeli military strike shows patients burning alive in tents inside the walls of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in central Gaza.

Israel burning Palestinians alive on hospital grounds

After a year of Israel’s live-streamed genocide in Gaza, Israel’s atrocities continue with impunity. Overnight in the early hours of 14 October, Israel bombed refugees sheltering in tents in the courtyard of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.

So far, reports have confirmed Israel killed four people in the strikes, and left many more with severe burns and in critical condition.

Of course, it isn’t the first and only instance of Israel carrying out such a monstrous massacre. It has been doing despicable genocidal acts like this for over a year now. Much of this has been in full view, as Palestinians in Gaza, including journalists Israel has been systematically targeting and assassinating, have shared footage online.

Now, one of Israel’s latest war crimes has been captured in another series of horrifying videos from the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.

The Canary feels that while the content is graphic, it’s hugely important for the world to see this video. This is because, already, the Israeli propaganda machine is trying to spin this as anything other than the abhorrent, war criminal act it is.

In other words, it’s footage Israel doesn’t want the world to see, because it shows what the genocidal Zionist colonisers are really doing in Gaza. It is BURNING PEOPLE ALIVE in their tents:

🚨🚨Israel is BURNING children, women & civilians alive! Tonight at Shuhadaa al-Aqsa hospital, Israel is incinerating refugees in their tents alive! Again, Israel is burning children, women & civilians alive! pic.twitter.com/ylNNiIiIXY — Muhammad Shehada (@muhammadshehad2) October 14, 2024

Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital: patients engulfed in flames

Al Jazeera’s Hani Mahmoud reported how:

The tents are made of plastic, nylon, and wood, which makes the fire spread quickly.

Palestinian journalist Saleh al Jafarawi recorded one of the horrifying videos:

“People are burning in front of us.” Palestinians were seen burning alive after Israeli forces attacked tents within the grounds of the Al Aqsa hospital in Gaza’s Deir al-Balah region. The tents were housing displaced Palestinians who had nowhere else to go. Journalist Saleh… pic.twitter.com/9HBGxMcjPw — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) October 14, 2024

Jafarawi’s gut-wrenching account highlighted how without water, that Israel has been cutting off to people in Gaza, there was nothing people could do to put out the fires.

The horror-reel of bodies – of men, women, children – engulfed in flames was abhorrent enough. However, one person on X pointed out that the pictures may show that these were patients on IV drips:

LOOK CAREFULLY – Patients connected to IVs were burnt in flames after Israel launched missiles at Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital pic.twitter.com/c6CQVQesCc — Khalissee (@Kahlissee) October 14, 2024

The Canary could not verify this footage as of 1pm on 14 October.

Palestinian journalist Hani Abu Riziq put the scene of one man he saw trapped in the blaze in a haunting, harrowing piece of prose:

“Amid the torn tents, this young man burned in silence—his outstretched hand, tilted head, and ear almost hearing the echo of his dreams of returning to his home in northern Gaza. All stood as witnesses to a pain unseen by anyone in this world but us. We have experienced every… pic.twitter.com/4XBq2uw0UQ — Maha Hussaini (@MahaGaza) October 14, 2024

Israel Hamas propaganda rears it head again

But Israel doesn’t target hospitals:

Imagine after a year of this torture and this hell you seek refuge in a hospital only to have it struck. Remember how Israel claimed they don’t bomb hospitals? They bombed Al Aqsa hospital where patients attached tot he IVs were burnt alive. There is evil then there is Israel. pic.twitter.com/1h7sFfc00s — Rahma (@Rahmazeinegypt) October 14, 2024

According to Al Jazeera, this is – in fact – the SEVENTH time Israel has targeted this hospital alone.

Unsurprisingly, Israel has attempted to whitewash its crime against the patients and refugees in the hospital’s courtyard. Apparently, the patients in nylon tents it burned alive were part of a “command and control center” used by Hamas:

Absolutely horrific images are circulating of people, including in beds, engulfed in flames from this strike outside Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, where displaced people had erected tents. The IDF confirmed the strike, claiming it was against a “command and control center.” https://t.co/EUQ9s3vXZq — Evan Hill (@evanhill) October 14, 2024

But let’s be clear, these were men, women, and children seeking medical attention and shelter from Israel’s relentless siege. Israel called these “precision strikes” – but after it has murdered over 40,000 Palestinians, it’s obvious that it is indiscriminate in its murder. Israel is using Hamas as a pretext for its mass crusade to ethnically cleanse Gaza. After all, Israeli officials have hardly been quiet about these intentions since it started the genocide.

Palestinian academic Ghada Sasa reminded everyone at the outpouring of horror Israel’s propaganda that Hamas burned babies in ovens on the 7 October. Now, there’s real, veriable footage of Israel burning people alive in their tents:

I just watched Israel burn my people alive. It falsely accuses us of putting babies in the oven while openly burning Palestinian families as they sleep. Won’t expect Western condemnations let alone action to stop the Nazi regime of Israel. #HolocaustinGaza #SanctionIsrael — Ghada Sasa | غادة سعسع PhD(c) 🇵🇸 (@sasa_ghada) October 14, 2024

And Sasa is right, there’ll be no swift and equivalent condemnation from the West’s Zionist genocide apologists. Like clockwork, the Western media is already using caveats:

“According to Palestinian medics,” as if we haven’t seen the horrifying videos of people being burned alive. And last I checked “a camp for people displaced by war” is called a refugee camp. Israel bombs refugee camp burning Palestinians alive in their tents. See, it’s not hard. https://t.co/4jjZRcMp3Y — Assal Rad (@AssalRad) October 14, 2024

There is truly no evil Israel cannot commit without the full, unwavering backing of the Western political and media establishment.

There aren’t really words for the depravity of the IDF burning people it has displaced alive in their tents at the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.

However, there aren’t really words for the atrocities it has committed across over a year of genocide either. This just happened to be one people caught on camera. but this is Israel – this is Zionism. And this is on every gutter outlet, and politician that has excused, and given arms to Israel.

This is where those bombs and munitions are going. Israel is firing them into the grounds of hospitals where displaced, injured Palestinians are sheltering – and burning them to death.

Featured image via screengrab