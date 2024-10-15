The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) under the Tories sat on its own report showing that two thirds of indebted benefit claimants have gone without food. But the Labour Party government is now doing nothing about it, with Keir Starmer previously condemning benefits as “handouts from the state” that lack “dignity”.

Startling hypocrisy from Starmer’s Labour

This comes from a man who spent £1,920 of taxpayers’ cash a week for almost two years on a chauffeur driven car when he was Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). He spent the eye-watering sum despite living a four mile direct tube from the office.

As Labour leader, Starmer also accepted more handouts from corporations than all other Labour leaders since 1997 combined. And after becoming prime minister, that’s only continued. He has accepted ‘gifts’ worth more than £100,000. That includes those from multimillionaire Lord Ali, who has showered Starmer with thousands of pounds worth of suits and glasses.

Over his five years as DPP, Starmer received £1m in salary and as prime minister takes home around £160,000 per year.

Yet it’s DWP benefit claimants who are struggling to survive that aren’t “fair” on the taxpayer, according to Starmer.

Trapped in poverty

In the report, claimants interviewed by DWP researchers said that when an emergency happened like a broken fridge they couldn’t get it fixed because of financial troubles. The DWP report stated:

The majority of UC and Legacy Benefit claimants in debt have experienced anxiety and stress, embarrassment and loneliness because of their money situation. Fewer than one in ten have not experienced any adverse effects on their mental wellbeing as a result of their financial situation.

The report further wrote:

Where participants felt they had no hope of improving their financial situation, the mental health impacts were particularly devastating.

One DWP claimant said:

I couldn’t give a shit if I died tomorrow… I’ve got not no confidence, no self-esteem… I just don’t care now.

Another said:

It got so bad I was ready to walk with stones in my pocket and find a river.

DWP failing claimants

One third of Universal Credit claimants in debt expect it to take four years or longer to repay their debts. And over half expect it to take two years or more. The most common form of debt was from housing costs, utility bills, or council tax.

Debt arose typically because of a sudden change in circumstances or a result of a lifetime of financial struggle. Those who have long struggled often had a neurodivergency or health issue.

This left many trapped in a cycle of debt, as the DWP report states:

Where participants had multiple debts, they would sometimes juggle them – paying some one month and ignoring others. While this enabled them to get from one month to the next, without huge increases, it didn’t allow them to actually bring down the total amount owing.

The DWP research also found that the vast majority of claimants in debt had to borrow more money for essentials like food and energy.

Featured image via Mark 1333 – YouTube