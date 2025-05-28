Rules around Europe’s gaming industry are growing as fast as the industry itself. Sweden has tight licensing laws, and Germany has slowly but surely implemented a compliance process. Regulation is a new reality, and some companies are scrambling to keep up while others are built for compliance and regulation. While many players in the iGaming industry complain about the red tape, Soft2Bet thrives and sees it as an opportunity. They’re not just waiting for the wave to blow over. They’re surfing it by implementing safeguards for players and operators. Let’s see exactly how they’re doing this.

Regulation Gets Serious In Europe

Think of Europe’s iGaming map as a puzzle, and the regulators are busy adding new pieces to the playing board. The Netherlands recently opened its doors to legal online gambling. Still, only after building a fortress of strict rules do operators need a local license, follow tight advertising guidelines, and be constantly watched by the KSA (Dutch regulators with hawk vision). Spain is cutting down on bonuses and ads in hopes of reducing problematic gambling, and Italy has banned gambling advertising almost completely, so good luck figuring advertising out there.

Even Eastern European countries like Bulgaria and Romania, where gambling laws have been looser over the last 10 years, are tightening up, upgrading their approach, and demanding more transparency from providers. Regulators are sending a clear message—if you want to play in Europe, you better play by the rules, and it’s no wonder that only the most adaptable iGaming companies like Soft2Bet are staying strong in the game.

Soft2Bet – A Platform Built for Compliance

Soft2Bet has embedded compliance into its core operations, meeting regulatory requirements and enhancing user trust and operational efficiency. Their commitment to using advanced Know Your Customer and risk management processes ensures a secure and frictionless experience for users in different markets. Key features include:

Rapid verification process thanks to an advanced third-party platform that takes under 0.7 days to verify, and 55% of documents are approved automatically.

Integrating AI and advanced machine learning allows Soft2Bet to analyze customer behavior, detect early signs of suspicious activity, and expedite the KYC process.

Soft2Bet conducts in-depth background checks using various databases, including sanction lists, Politically Exposed Persons (PEP), and adverse media sources.

Automated risk management systems identify and mitigate common risks such as bonus abuse, identity fraud, and fraudulent deposits – in turn reducing manual queries by 40% and accelerating manual ones by 20%

By incorporating biometric verification methods , such as facial recognition, Soft2Bet enhances security and streamlines the onboarding process.

Why Regulation Is a Growth Opportunity

Soft2Bet treats compliance like a competitive edge – where others are slow and lacking, they are ten steps ahead. A forward-thinking and transparent mindset doesn’t just keep regulators happy; it also wins over players. For them, stricter rules mean safer gambling, keeping their data secure, and games that aren’t rigged. Licensed operators, in turn, must offer tools like deposit limits, self-exclusion options, and verified age checks. The simple truth is that people trust operators who play by the rules and help protect vulnerable players. For companies like Soft2Bet, regulation creates a more stable and competitive business landscape and weeds out shady operators. Regulation also raises the industry standard, which could be considered a long-term positive investment. And, so far, it’s paying off.

As the European iGaming industry matures, one thing is clear—the future belongs to honest, transparent, and innovative operators. Companies like Soft2Bet are showing that growth doesn’t have to come at the cost of control. By being licensed in more than 16 countries, Soft2Bet not only safeguards its operations but also positions itself as an innovative leader in whose footsteps others will soon follow.