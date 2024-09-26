The internet is full of terms and you tend to read them and move on without thinking twice. One term you may have seen many times – especially when loading up websites – is SSL encryption. Sites love to advertise that this is present on their platforms, though hardly anyone knows what it means or how important it is for your browsing escapades.

What is SSL encryption?

Let’s begin with a definition! SSL encryption is a security technology that adds a layer of protection to websites with it installed. The purpose is to protect and secure your data when you’re browsing a website. SSL will encrypt your information, so anyone trying to look at it from the outside will be totally blind.

As explained by HubSpot in a recent guide, cyberattacks commonly happen when hackers have undetected programs on web servers. The website doesn’t even realise it’s there and this program waits and captures information from people visiting the site and completing actions – like filling in the details of a registration form.

The beauty of SSL is that it prevents programs like these from working and can stop you from being the victim of many unknown cyberattacks.

Why is SSL encryption essential when browsing online?

Here’s the wild thing about SSL encryption: it’s not a mandatory requirement for all websites to use it. Some will exist without it, which poses a massive security risk for users like you or me.

As noted above, SSL encrypts your data and stops it from being stolen or looked at. More specifically, it focuses on some of the most sensitive data out there, such as:

Passwords

Financial information

Name, address, DOB, etc.

Can you imagine what a hacker is capable of with information like this? SSL is specifically used by many websites to protect this data, particularly your financial information. It’s one of the vital things to look for if you use non UK regulated casinos as it ensures you that all of your transactions will be secured and safe from prying eyes. The same goes for any other website where payments are accepted; if SSL isn’t present, you should never provide financial details.

Likewise, if you’re on a website and need to enter a password to open an account, you must check that the platform has SSL technology in place. Otherwise, hackers could access your password and then find your personal information and use it to commit online fraud. It’s also not a stretch to assume you use the same password and email address for other online accounts – one slip-up on an unsecured site could mean loads of other accounts are compromised. That’s why security experts like Norton always tell you to avoid password recycling as it limits the damage if attacks like these happen.

How do you tell if a site is SSL-secured?

By now, it’s evident that SSL encryption is one of the foundations of modern internet security. Without it, you could expose yourself to so much harm and danger. We think things like identity verification are enough to keep accounts secure – but what if someone manages to access your information and can pass all those identity checks?

You must avoid putting yourself in these situations, which means figuring out if a site is SSL-secured. Don’t worry, you don’t need any technical knowledge at all. It’s easy to spot a safe or unsafe site based on these two features:

The URL starts with HTTPS – URLs will start with either HTTP or HTTPS. The latter means it is SSL-secured and is a dead giveaway that you’re using a safe website. If you see a site with just HTTP, it means they haven’t got SSL encryption and you’re in danger of being exposed.

There’s a padlock in the address bar – Many web browsers will let you know if a site is SSL-secured by displaying a little padlock in the address bar. Google Chrome weirdly doesn’t do this anymore, but it will have a little symbol that looks like two small circles and two lines. Click on this (or the padlock on another browser) and it will bring up some simple information about the site, telling you if it is secure or not.

How to avoid stumbling on unsecured sites

I know what you’re thinking. Deducing if a site is SSL-secured or not is only possible after you’ve loaded up the site in some cases. You could click a link and immediately be put on a site with no SSL encryption. Ideally, you figure this out using the tips above and click off it right away – but can you avoid being exposed to these sites altogether?

Yes – all you have to do is tweak your browser settings. Follow these steps if you use Google Chrome:

Click on the three vertical dots in the top-right of the browser next to your profile icon

Hit the Settings option towards the bottom of the menu

Click the three vertical lines next to Settings to bring up a side menu and select “Privacy and Security”

Click the “Security” option and scroll down to the Advanced section

Ensure you activate the setting called “Always use secure connections”

This will automatically block you from going to sites without SSL encryption. If you click on an unsecured site, Chrome will give you a warning telling you to turn away. It’s then up to you whether you want to continue. Obviously, you shouldn’t, so you can click away and avoid ever visiting the site so your data remains safe!

And with that, you’ve come to the end of this article. SSL encryption is one of the biggest security measures used to protect your data/information while browsing. Always look for signs of an SSL-secured site and avoid using any that don’t have the necessary protection.