On Thursday 12 December, campaigners from Fossil Free London staged a demonstration outside the Norwegian embassy in Belgravia, condemning Norway and its government’s role in developing the controversial Rosebank oil field, which will see millions flow towards Israeli fuel giant, Delek Group, blacklisted by the UN for human rights violations. It’s all tied to Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza and its apartheid and human rights abuses across the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

Norway: complicit in Israel’s genocide

The demonstrators waved placards with slogans such as “Norway! Stand with Palestine for human rights and our climate” and “Shame on Norway, listen to the UN”. They chanted “Stop Rosebank, Free Palestine” as embassy workers entered the building:

Equinor, majority owned by the Norwegian Government, and Ithaca Energy share ownership of the controversial Rosebank oil field, which will see £250 million flow towards Ithaca’s controlling shareholder – Delek Group. The Israeli fuel giant operates in illegal settlements and provides fuel to the IDF:

The demonstration coincides with Greenpeace Norway filing a complaint against Equinor for failure to conduct due diligence over its links to Ithaca and Delek under the 2022 Transparency Act.

Equinor’s and Ithaca’s plan to develop Rosebank, contradicts warnings from climate scientists, the International Energy Agency, the IPCC and the UN that expansion of fossil fuel production is incompatible with a safe climate.

Joanna Warrington, campaigner with Fossil Free London, said:

Today, we gather outside the Norwegian embassy to shine a light on a toxic alliance driving both human rights abuses and climate devastation. The Norwegian government, through Equinor, is pushing forward with the Rosebank oil field even though it will generate profit to fund the oppression and occupation of Palestinian people, who are already suffering at the hands of a brutal genocide. Norway must choose people over profit, justice over violence, and stop Rosebank.

Featured image and additional images via Fossil Free London