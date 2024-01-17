A Palestine Action activist, Sean Middleborough, was remanded to prison on Monday 15 January, following their arrest on Sunday 14 January, for allegedly planning to disrupt business at the London Stock Exchange (L.S.E). Cops knew about the alleged plans due to a snitch hack at the Daily Express.

‘Free Palestine’; allegedly at the London Stock Exchange

Charged with ‘conspiracy to commit public nuisance’ under the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act 2022, the activist was remanded after an appearance at Wirral Magistrates Court on 15 January morning. Five other activists were released from police custody without charges, awaiting further investigation.

Upon his remand and removal to prison, Sean shouted “Free Palestine” on his way into the custody van. Lawyers will be submitting an application for the immediate granting of bail. Five other activists were arrested by police within the same operation, who have been released on police bail pending investigation.

They are accused of having planned to blockade the L.S.E, which through its trading in bonds and shares plays a significant role in facilitating the occupation of Palestine.

L.S.E: complicit in genocide?

The L.S.E has raised over over £4.73bn in the sale of bonds for the apartheid state of Israel in the past six years. The exchange describes itself as:

a key partner to Israeli businesses, by enabling them to raise capital internationally.

It trades shares in weapons manufacturers arming Israel’s regime, including BAE Systems, Babcock, and QinetiQ.

In a meeting on 8 February 2022 between the UK secretary of state and Israeli investors, which included representatives from Israeli weapons companies Elbit Systems and Rafael, it was noted that:

The London Stock Exchange has a strong and important relationship with Israel.

This relationship involves the L.S.E holding capital market conferences in Israel and hosting Israeli business on the exchange which have a combined market capital of $14.7bn.

Daily Express: protecting capitalism isn’t big or clever

The arrests came after a Daily Express ‘journalist’ Max Parry went undercover in the group in order to report on activities and hand information on alleged plans to the police.

The Daily Express has, along with the vast majority of the British print and broadcast media, conspired to manufacture consent for the ongoing genocide of Palestinians, which so far has claimed over 25,000 Palestinian lives.

That they have failed to report even the basic facts of Israel’s crimes is indictment enough. However, they have now gone so far as to act on behalf of the police in criminalising the direct action movement opposing these crimes.

This incident is just one episode in the ongoing crackdown by the state against those activists who stand on the side of humanity and against the side of genocide. Numerous activists seeking an end to bloodshed have found themselves detained by the British state.

Regardless, Palestine Action has stated repeatedly its unwavering commitment to Palestinian liberation and the ending of all arms production and shipments for the Zionist entity, refusing to backdown.

