As Turkey’s presidential candidates get ready to go head to head, one man is counting on Kurdish votes

Turkey has been spiralling into a one-man dictatorship since president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan narrowly won a 2017 referendum granting him sweeping new powers. Anyone even slightly critical of the man – and his ruling AK Parti (Justice and Development Party) – risks spending time in jail. There are tens of thousands of political prisoners, including activists, musicians, academics, human rights defenders, writers and politicians. Thousands have been sentenced for “insulting the president“. If you are Kurdish and politically engaged, you’re the most likely to be targeted by the Turkish state.

Authorities consistently misuse terrorism-related charges against Turkey’s Kurdish population. Meanwhile, convictions for belonging to a terrorist organisation are common.

Erdoğan and his European allies, such as the UK, like to paint the picture of Turkey (or Türkiye, as Erdoğan insists the world refers to the country) as a functioning democracy. So, the country is gearing up for its presidential and parliamentary elections on 14 May. However, strong alliances have formed to try to overthrow Erdoğan.

Chief rival butters up the Kurdish population

Erdoğan’s biggest rival is a six-party bloc known as the Nation Alliance. It includes the second biggest party in Turkey, the Republican People’s Party (CHP). Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu of the CHP will be the Nation Alliance’s presidential candidate.

In a bid to win Kurdish votes, Kılıçdaroğlu has publicly defended Kurdish rights. He’s also accused the Turkish leader of inflaming ethnic tensions for political gain.

Kılıçdaroğlu is an Alevi, originally from the largely Kurdish region of Dersim (Tunceli). So Erdoğan has tried to energise his nationalist base by casting the CHP candidate as a foreign-backed promoter of Turkey’s domestic enemies. Kılıçdaroğlu has spoken out publicly about what he calls a defamation campaign against him.

On 20 March, when Kılıçdaroğlu met the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party’s (HDP) co-chairs, he made a lot of promises. He vowed to tackle the Kurdish question, to act in solidarity and unity with the Kurdish population, and to stand up for their culture and language. He said:

We will make a new beginning. An ethical, democratic beginning. We will make a beginning that is inclusive of all. A society that is free of fighting.

After the conference, Turkish right-wing media backing Erdoğan reported that Kılıçdaroğlu was “openly conspiring with terrorists”.

The Kurdish vote in Turkey

Kılıçdaroğlu has pledged to free Erdoğan’s political rivals from jail if elected, which has left the president fuming. And since the meeting with the HDP, Kılıçdaroğlu said in a video message posted on Twitter: