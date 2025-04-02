As a thought experiment, imagine that Russia had been responsible for these actions in Ukraine:

These are all Israeli actions right now in the occupied Palestinian territories, of course. But can you imagine the British government supporting Russia as it committed crimes like these? Can you imagine ongoing RAF support for Russia? Can you imagine MPs writing propaganda for Russia which completely ignored these atrocities? Or what about Britain supporting the bombing of other countries to protect Russian interests?

What if we had spent years authorising dozens of export licences to support Russia’s nuclear capabilities? What if a cross-party parliamentary lobby group which had previously received funds from Russia was refusing to reveal its funding sources? What if our government was trying to “hide its complicity” in a Russian-led genocide?

We all have a duty to wake Britain up

Keir Starmer’s government has a 14% approval rating. Britain clearly hates him. It can see he and his elitist government are a bunch of spineless, odious hypocrites. It has just seen their despicable choice to take billions of pounds away from disabled people to gift them to the arms industry. But on top of all of that, we need to be warning Britain about the immense danger of the British government continuing to participate in Israel’s genocide as it commits all of the crimes above.

If we let the government get away with its support for Israel as it commits all the horrors it can possibly think of to steal Palestinian land, what will stop our soulless politicians from bringing some of that evil to Britain’s shores? Nothing short of mass resistance is necessary.

