As India prepares for another summer marked by severe heatwaves, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings about the likelihood of above-normal temperatures and an increased number of extreme heat days across the country from April to June.

India: another deadly summer of heatwaves is on the horizon

States such as Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha could experience heatwaves for up to 11 days, significantly more than usual. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, the chief of IMD, indicated that many regions in central, northern, and eastern India might see two to four additional heatwave days than the historical average.

The warnings follow an unusually warm beginning to the year, with February recorded as one of the hottest months globally and in India, raising concerns for crucial wheat crops. Many states have reported minimum temperatures ranging from 1 to 3 degrees Celsius above normal, leading to harvest concerns. Early heatwaves have already been declared in western and southern regions including Mumbai, Goa, and Karnataka.

While heatwaves typically occur from April to June, the pattern is shifting due to rising global temperatures. The heat now arrives earlier and stays longer. In 2024, India recorded its hottest day ever at 50.5 degrees Celsius in Rajasthan, resulting in over 40,000 suspected cases of heatstroke and 143 officially attributed deaths, although independent researchers suggest the actual figure may be much higher.

Experts also express concern over the implications for the energy sector, as heightened demand for air conditioning during the extreme heat is expected to surge by up to 10% this summer, which risks potential blackouts.

A study from the University of California, Berkeley, highlighted that India might face severe power shortages as early as next year without improvements in energy efficiency for cooling appliances. The study indicates that enhancing the efficiency of air conditioners could save consumers $26 billion and reduce additional energy demand.

Climate crisis driving the chaos, once again

Nikit Abhyankar, the lead author of the study, pointed out that air conditioners are increasingly responsible for peak electricity demand, emphasizing the need for urgent intervention to prevent blackouts or costly emergency repairs.

The rising temperatures have been linked to the climate crisis, with a recent analysis by Climate Central revealing that record-breaking February temperatures in cities like Mumbai and Goa were three to five times more likely due to human-induced climate shifts. Mohapatra has previously warned that unless greenhouse gas emissions are curbed, heatwaves will become more frequent and severe, stating:

We are endangering not only ourselves, but also our future generations.

In response to the escalating risks, some Indian states have begun implementing heat action plans and emergency protocols to establish early warning systems, hydration centres, and adjust school hours.

However, experts believe that the response remains fragmented and ill-prepared for the intensifying climate crisis extremes. Mahesh Palawat, vice president of Meteorology and Climate Change at Skymet Weather, noted, “Summers are expanding. Winters are shrinking. The cycles have shifted,” underscoring the immediate impact of climate chaos being felt across the region.

Featured image via the Canary