Food insecurity is rising sharply in Somalia, where over 4.6 million people are expected to face severe hunger conditions in the coming months. A recent report released by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) highlights the dire situation, noting that 18 regions in the country are witnessing an increase in the number of individuals facing a food crisis.

Somalia: millions facing a food crisis

The IPC’s analysis indicates that between April and June of this year, approximately 4.6 million people in Somalia could experience high levels of acute food insecurity, classified as IPC Phase 3 or above.

This number includes around 784,000 people, which is 4% of the assessed population, expected to enter IPC Phase 4, defined as an emergency state. Nearly 3.8 million people, constituting 20% of the population under review, are projected to fall within IPC Phase 3, which denotes a crisis situation.

The situation in Somalia has become more severe since a previous projection in January, which estimated that 4.4 million individuals would be in IPC Phase 3 or above during the same period. Additionally, the IPC has increased its estimate for acute malnutrition among children, now anticipated to affect 1.8 million youngsters, up from an earlier figure of 1.7 million.

Several factors are contributing to the worsening food security crisis in Somalia. The report highlights the expected below-average rainfall from the Gu season, which spans from April to June, and ongoing high food prices as significant drivers of this deterioration. Continued conflict and insecurity in the region, accompanied by localised flooding, further exacerbate the situation.

The IPC report also underscores the role of reduced humanitarian aid in Somalia and the growing number of internally displaced persons (IDPs). An estimate provided by the International Organization for Migration and the Danish Refugee Council predicts a rise of 230,595 IDPs between April and June, primarily due to conflict and drought-related displacements.

Furthermore, the report warns that cuts in humanitarian funding will lead to decreased support for food and cash assistance for the IDP population, compounding the challenges faced by those already struggling with access to food and basic necessities.

The current food crisis in Somalia illustrates the significant and ongoing impact of various factors, including the climate crisis and socio-economic challenges, largely driven by global dynamics and policies that are determined by countries in the Global North.