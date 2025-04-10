In a landscape often marred by disinformation, recent social media chatter has ignited concerns around a rumour involving US president Donald Trump and the potential declaration of martial law. Specifically, a number of users have shared a prediction claiming that on April 20, 2025, Trump may invoke the Insurrection Act of 1807, effectively allowing for military control over civilian governance during times of unrest.

The origins of this rumour can be traced back to a series of articles on the publishing platform medium. The author, who goes by the handle Aletheisthenes, has put forward alarming projections of future events, warning that this declaration could lead to a cascade of oppressive state measures, including the arrest of journalists and politicians, restricted movement at state borders, and postponed elections.

Aletheisthenes outlined concerns in their writing, stating:

On April 20, 2025, the United States may initiate its final steps into authoritarian rule.

This echoes other fears that have permeated discussions during Trump’s presidency, especially in light of his previous comments suggesting he considered invoking martial law during times of social upheaval.

These anxieties resurfaced prominently in communications that highlighted an executive order issued by Trump on January 20, 2025, which declared a national emergency at the southern US border and required reports from the secretaries of defence and homeland security within 90 days. This timeframe points directly to 20 April, leading some to speculate that the day will mark a significant turning point in U.S. governance.

Trump: no word as yet

However, as of 10 April there has been no official confirmation or substantive evidence supporting these claims from the Department of Defense, Homeland Security, or the White House, which raises questions about the credibility of the rumour. Inquiries sent to these entities have gone unanswered as of the current reporting.

These discussions are not merely rooted in speculation; they tap into a broader narrative of fear and distrust cultivated throughout Trump’s time in office. There is an irony in the fear-mongering coming from a space often associated with conspiracy theories.

One reader reached out to Snopes, voicing concern over the rampant discussion online regarding Trump’s supposed plans for martial law. Another noted the potential for the executive order to set the stage for drastic legal changes.

Yet, it is worth noting that previous analyses by legal experts, such as Joseph Nunn of the Brennan Center for Justice, clarify that the Insurrection Act does not give the authority to declare martial law, which is typically understood as military oversight over civilian governance.

In his response to the examination of these predictions, Aletheisthenes brushes aside legal objections, asserting:

Trump has a history of testing what he can and can’t do.

This highlights a prevailing sentiment among those wary of Trump’s disregard for established norms that govern democratic processes.

Martial law: not too far from the truth…?

Reality may differ from the predictions made by Aletheisthenes, as the author openly acknowledges the shifting language in their writings. “I decided to tone it down,” reflecting a tactical pivot in communication, as accusations of inciting panic circulate.

This begs the question of how much fear is justified in a political climate where the former president has previously flirted with ideas akin to martial law.

In historical context, the Insurrection Act of 1807 was created to allow presidential authority in quelling insurrections. Its last invocation was in 1992, during unrest provoked by police violence against Black communities.

Today, discussions around the Act arise amid a broader conversation about civil rights, racial justice, and the preparedness of American governance to respond to internal crises equitably.

As 20 April looms closer, the rumour of even harder authoritarian governance lingers, with detail and conjecture fuelling the anxiety surrounding Trump’s already far-right administration.

