UK citizens making holiday plans for this summer and beyond simply need to look up and book up their destination of choice. However, around 10 million people living and working in the UK aren’t afforded that same freedom. The key difference? A British passport when it comes to travel visas.

Travel visas: a two-tier system

Foreign nationals living and working in the UK face severe travel constraints. Beyond the time to wait for a travel visa, they have to prepare extensive paperwork, make application fees, and deal with uncertain approval timelines that often lead to missed holidays and professional opportunities.

Spotlighting this pain point and calling out the two tier system, travel tech company Atlys moved around London hotspots with large-scale “heavy passport” reflecting on the burden it can place on foreign passport holders living and working in the UK.

The giant passport was carried through iconic London locations—Oxford Circus, St Paul’s Cathedral, and the London Eye—underscoring the weight of unequal travel visa access:

The activation served as a reminder that for many, planning travel isn’t nearly as straightforward as it might appear:

Mohak Nahta, CEO and founder of Atlys, commented:

Imagine deciding to go for a European city break, for many UK residents, it’s as simple as booking a ticket and packing a bag. But if you’re among the 10 million people in the UK with a non-British passport, that same spontaneous plan can turn into a weeks-long process of visa admin. In fact, obtaining a Schengen Visa can take an average of 15 days after waiting to get an appointment —even if you work, pay taxes, and live permanently in the UK.

This isn’t just about inconvenience; it’s about fairness over accessibility around a travel visa. Millions of people who have made the UK their home still carry the burden of a weak passport, limiting their freedom in ways that others never have to think about. It’s a silent struggle, one that often goes unnoticed, but affects lives in profound ways. The travel visa system is exacerbating this.

Unfair

For those who have proven their merit and commitment to the UK through years of residence, employment, and tax contributions, the right to move freely across borders represents more than convenience—it’s about dignity, equality, and recognition of their place in British society.

Atlys aims to ease this burden by streamlining travel visa applications, providing clear guidance through complex requirements, and reducing processing times. While policy changes may be slow, tech can help level the playing field, ensuring that the freedom to travel isn’t determined solely by place of birth.

Featured image and additional images supplied