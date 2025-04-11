A Just Stop Oil supporter has been found guilty of causing criminal damage over £5,000 at Southwark Crown Court today, following a four-day jury trial presided over by Judge Hales. And at the same time, a Youth Demand supporter was arrested outside the court – having implications inside, as well.

Just Stop Oil: another conviction

Arthur Clifton, 23, faced charges relating to spraying orange paint onto the portico of the Wilkins Building at University College London (UCL) in October 2023. The Crown alleged that the action caused £21,000 worth of damage:

Clifton, an English Literature graduate from Exeter University, used a fire extinguisher to spray the building orange, demanding that the UK government immediately halt all planned new oil and gas projects.

Whilst the Jury were out deliberating the verdict, his partner Jessie was arrested for conspiracy to cause a public nuisance in connection with the Youth Demand campaign. This was in full view of jurors from other trials leaving the building for lunch.

Judge Hales then imposed conditions on Arthur including only being able to own one phone, allowing court security to check his phone at any point, and not coming within 500 metres of Southwark Crown Court.

Following the verdict, Arthur was bailed until his sentencing on 29 May.

‘I cannot stand by’

Speaking prior to his action in October 2023, Clifton, who lives in London, said:

I cannot stand by in terror and do nothing as my entire generation is sold out for short-term profit. I wonder how long it is before my 10-year-old sister has to face the food shortages and violence that so many across the globe are already facing in the wake of social breakdown brought on through climate collapse? Universities are supposed to develop and protect their students and young people, but instead they are sending us into the furnace. The academic research has been done, and it could not be clearer. If these institutions listened to their own staff, they would know how crucial it is that we immediately halt all new oil and gas licences. Instead, they accept millions in funding from oil and gas corporations.

During the trial the judge directed the jury that political or moral motivations, including concern over the existential threat of climate collapse, could not constitute a lawful excuse for criminal damage. As a result, the defence was not permitted to rely on the climate emergency as a legal justification for Clifton’s actions.

Just Stop Oil says it “continues to stand by those prosecuted for peaceful resistance against fossil fuel expansion in the face of rapidly accelerating climate collapse”.

Featured image and additional images supplied