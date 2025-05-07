Mark Carney, the newly elected prime minister of Canada, robustly pushed back against Donald Trump’s repeated intentions to make Canada the 51st American state. Just two months ago, Trump said:

Canada only works as a state. We don’t need anything they have. As a state, it would be one of the great states anywhere. This would be the most incredible country, visually…It’s so perfect as a great and cherished state.

And, with Carney’s visit to the White House, Trump repeated his desire to annex Canada. However, Carney wasn’t having any of it, saying:

As you know from real estate, there are some places that are never for sale. Having met with the owners of Canada over the course of the campaign … it’s not for sale. Won’t be for sale, ever.

Trump hit back with:

Never say never.

And, as he did so, Carney mouthed “never, never, never, never” to the waiting cameras. It looks like ‘never’ is now for Trump’s absurd attempted conquest of Canada.

Carney pushes back against Trump

Throughout their encounter in the White House, Carney took the role of an exasperated parent gently berating a smug toddler. A screenshot of the moment Trump was told Canada isn’t for sale looked much like a disappointed toddler being told they can’t have ice cream for dinner:

Trump's face the exact moment PM Carney told him that Canada will never be the 51st state. #cdnpoli🤣🇨🇦😂🍁 pic.twitter.com/KxTYFvmljG — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) May 6, 2025

The Canadian leader appeared happy to let Trump ramble on, only stepping in to correct the most egregious lies:

President Trump, "We don't do much business with Canada" PM Mark Carney, "Canada is the largest client of the United States" Trump fact-checked in real time 👏 pic.twitter.com/xudjoXsaGT — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) May 6, 2025

Carney shot a disbelieving look at camera as Trump claimed to be the greatest thing that had ever happened to the Canadian prime minister:

“I think I was probably the greatest thing that happened to him,” Trump says after congratulating Carney on his election win. Carney looks out with an expression that, to me, says “uh, no” pic.twitter.com/Vyk5yKgsPp — Rachel Gilmore (@atRachelGilmore) May 6, 2025

Meanwhile, Trump continued to blunder answers and just make up whatever he wanted:

Trump doesn't even know what he wants from Canada, and sounds delusional. It's embarrassing. Media: "What's the top concession you want out of Canada?" Trump: "Friendship" Reporter: "That's not a concession" Canadian PM Mark Carney must think he's nuts. pic.twitter.com/zSbxhJfWdS — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) May 6, 2025

Trump attempted to impress Carney with the gaudy trappings of the redesigned White House:

Trump to Canadian PM Mark Carney:

“You see the new and improved Oval Office? More beautiful with love and 24 karat gold… That always helps too.” This man talks about the presidency like it’s a Vegas hotel suite. America’s burning, but hey—at least the drapes are gold. pic.twitter.com/Z7lKCxl3m7 — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) May 6, 2025

Trade boycott

Trump’s ongoing tariff war has had a distinct response from Canadian consumers: no thank you – perhaps without the ‘thank you.’ Canadian businesses ranging from supermarkets to bars have continued to refuse American products. Instead, they’re opting to go with home-grown options or non-American trading partners. The number of Canadians taking road trips south of the border has also dropped dramatically, with a 23% drop in visits in comparison to February 2024. As Bloomberg reported, this is having harsh impacts on US border towns that rely on tourism sales from Canadians.

Of course, Trump hasn’t shown any concern or business sense as there appears to be no sign of Canadians relenting. Now, Carney’s visit has set a tone for Canada’s relationship with America as one of exasperation and pushback.

The thing is, there’s no tactics world leaders can apply for Trump. The orange one has proven himself to be a capricious fool who cannot be reasoned with. Carney is an experienced politician and economist. That doesn’t mean anything to the tangerine tyrant, who is a runaway train of ignorance, conceived policies, and the ever-changing whims of a racist egotist.

Featured image via the Canary