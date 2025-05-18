You can read the Arabic version of this article here.

Israel’s genocide in the Gaza Strip is entering its nineteenth month, while the suffering of the civilian population continues and famine worsens as more than 2.1 million Palestinians face increasing difficulties in securing food due to the continued closure of crossings and the prevention of aid entry since the beginning of March.

With warnings that the situation is heading towards an unprecedented humanitarian disaster, international reports indicate that 93% of the population suffers from food insecurity, while the Gaza Strip is expected to face a severe famine if the closure of crossings continues and the military operations continue.

Israel’s blockade and closed crossings

Since the beginning of March 2025, Israel has imposed a tight blockade on the Gaza Strip, resulting in the closure of key crossings that allow the entry of humanitarian aid and essential goods such as food and medicine. One of the main crossings, Kerem Shalom, which is used to supply essential items to the Strip, has remained closed for several months, further exacerbating the crisis.

The closure of the crossings has not only affected the flow of commercial goods, but has also contributed to delays in the delivery of humanitarian aid, including medical supplies and basic foodstuffs that the population urgently needs.

Famine and food security threats

According to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report of 14 May 2025, more than 93% of Gaza’s population is experiencing severe levels of food insecurity. Projections indicate that the food situation could worsen further if the blockade and restrictions on the Strip continue.

More than 500,000 are now officially facing starvation, living in dire conditions without access to their basic needs.

The blockade has led to a dramatic rise in the prices of basic food commodities, with food prices doubling in the markets, including cereals, oils and vegetables. This rise has made it difficult for many families in Gaza to secure adequate meals. At the same time, unemployment rates have continued to rise, reaching more than 60 per cent, further deepening poverty.

Families in Gaza are forced to look for unconventional ways to obtain food, such as resorting to limited relief aid or rummaging through rubbish bins for food.

A deteriorating health situation

The health situation in Gaza is also in a state of collapse, with hospitals and health centres suffering from a severe shortage of medicines and basic medical supplies. Moreover, health conditions in Gaza have become worse as a result of the partial destruction of health sector infrastructure due to airstrikes and ongoing clashes.

The Red Cross and the World Health Organisation (WHO) have indicated that there is a significant risk to the lives of patients, especially those suffering from chronic diseases or in need of urgent medical care. Due to the blockade, many patients have been unable to travel outside Gaza to receive the necessary treatment.

Agricultural crisis and destruction of crops

With the continued bombardment of the Gaza Strip, Gaza’s agricultural land has been severely damaged. Many Palestinian farmers have lost their crops due to shelling or lack of water and fuel to irrigate their crops. Wheat, barley and vegetable crops have been severely damaged, leading to a significant decline in local food production.

Agriculture is one of the most important sources of income for the people of Gaza, but the current circumstances have led to the elimination of many crops. At the same time, many local food industries have shut down due to the blockade.

UN and international warnings of famine

The United Nations has issued repeated warnings that the situation in Gaza could reach the stage of famine if the blockade on the crossings continues. ‘The situation in Gaza is worsening,’ said UN spokesperson John Suit in a press release: ‘The situation in Gaza is rapidly worsening, and if the blockade is not lifted, we face a full-blown famine that could lead to the loss of the lives of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians.’

The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), the Red Cross and the World Health Organization (WHO) have all called for a cessation of fighting and unrestricted humanitarian access. ‘The agricultural sector in Gaza is in a state of total collapse, which means that the population will suffer severe food shortages in the coming months,’ said Hania Braz, spokesperson for the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).

Humanitarian efforts and attitudes of the international community

Despite constant calls from humanitarian organisations and the international community to open the crossings and facilitate aid access, restrictions on humanitarian aid continue to increase, exacerbating the situation and the risk of famine.

Many humanitarian organisations have launched fundraising campaigns, but they face significant challenges in delivering aid to Gaza due to the blockade and the ongoing clashes. Israel has rejected UN proposals to permanently open Gaza’s crossings for the distribution of aid, prompting many international parties to pressure Israel to end the blockade.

The situation in Gaza is rapidly deteriorating, and with the ongoing war and restrictions on crossings, the Palestinian population is facing a real threat of famine. Famine is imminent if urgent action is not taken to lift the blockade and urgently provide humanitarian aid.

The international community’s response to this humanitarian crisis will be crucial in preventing a new humanitarian catastrophe in the heart of the Middle East.

Featured image via the Canary