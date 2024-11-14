On Friday 8 November, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) Famine Review Committee issued a grave alert: northern Gaza now faces a “worst-case scenario” for famine, driven by escalating violence, Israel’s mass displacement orders, a halt to commercial supplies, and a breakdown of social support systems. Immediate action is critical to prevent famine conditions.

Famine in northern Gaza: imminent

“Without an immediate end to the siege and the provision of safe, unrestricted humanitarian access, alongside a steady flow of food supplies through all available crossings, our food parcels can only meet a fraction of the urgent needs” said Natalia Anguera, Head of Operations for the Middle East at Action Against Hunger.

“We urge the international community to understand that declaring a famine goes far beyond indicating extreme hunger. It means that lives are already being lost”.

Since early October 2024, following displacement orders in parts of northern Gaza, over 71,000 people have fled to Gaza City. An estimated 100,000 people remain trapped in the besieged north. According to the UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the number of aid trucks entering Gaza has fallen to its lowest level since October 2023. Up to 80% of northern marketplaces have been damaged or destroyed, further limiting access to food and essential supplies.

In the last two weeks, Action Against Hunger has distributed over 1,000 dry food parcels to displaced Palestinians in Gaza City, many from Jabalia, Beit Hanoun, and Beit Lahia. “Gaza has become entirely dependent on what comes from outside, especially in the north and Gaza City” one displaced resident said:

There’s nothing here. No vegetables, no meat, no chicken, no fruit.

Action Against Hunger

Action Against Hunger continues to work across Gaza, delivering essential nutrition programs, emergency assistance, and clean water to those in need. Since the onset of the current conflict, we have supported over one million people with these vital services.

After more than a year of relentless Israeli violence and suffering, particularly in northern Gaza, the international community must act to protect humanitarian access, enforce a lasting ceasefire, ensure the release of hostages, and end the use of starvation as a weapon of war.

Featured image via Action Against Hunger