Palestine Action has scored another victory against the Israel war machine in the UK – after another company cut ties with genocide enabler Elbit System. However, the victory only came about after some corporate media smeared the group’s campaign against Hydrafeed as being “misinformed”.

Hydrafeed: bye-bye Elbit, thanks to Palestine Action

In an email to Palestine Action on 14 November, Hydrafeed announced they’ve cut ties with Israel’s biggest weapons firm, Elbit Systems, and their subsidiaries.

This victory comes after a sustained direct action campaign by Palestine Action which involved activists abseiling inside Hydrafeed to dismantle their equipment, smashing through the front doors and spraying their premises in blood red paint. To date, no-one has been arrested for these actions.

At the time, corporate media painted Palestine Action’s assertions about Hydrafeed as being correct. For example, NationalWorld, a huge media company that palms off its state stenography as ‘local news’, wrote that:

Badly-informed activists have smashed up a factory in MK which they wrongly claim is involved in supplying machinery to a company that allegedly produces Israeli weapons.

However, the company’s connection to Elbit Systems was confirmed when Palestine Action activists saw and destroyed Hydrafeed’s machinery inside Elbit’s Kent factory, Instro Precision during an action on 17 June. Hydrafeed are a leading supplier of CNC machine tools, which Elbit requires in order to manufacture their weaponry.

Despite previously denying links with Elbit Systems, Hydrafeed informed Palestine Action that following an investigation, they can confirm that their products were used by the Israeli weapons maker.

They have now detailed their steps taken “as a direct result of your targeted actions” to ensure they are no longer associated with Elbit Systems. This involved attempting to buy back their equipment, which Instro Precision refused to sell.

However, the Hydrafeed said:

Hydrafeed have made it clear to Instro Precision that they are not prepared to provide any sales or services of their products to Instro Precision, their parent company Elbit Systems, or any of Elbit Systems subsidiaries now, or in the future.

Stopping the Israeli war machine in its tracks

Palestine Action’s primary target, Elbit Systems, market their weaponry as “battle-tested” or “combat proven”, as they are developed through Israel’s massacres of the Palestinian people. The Israeli arms manufacturer provide 85% of Israel’s military drone fleet and land-based equipment, as well as munitions.

The group’s direct action strategy involves disrupting companies and institutions which allow Elbit Systems to maintain their lethal operations in Britain. Hydrafeed joins a series of companies, including lobby firm APCO, Shipping giant Kuehne+Nagel and Barclays Bank, which have cut ties with Elbit Systems following a sustained direct action campaign.

Commenting on the victory, a Palestine Action spokesperson said:

Through a focused direct action strategy, we are breaking crucial links in Israel’s military supply chain. This has proven that it is within the power of ordinary people to isolate and shut down Israel’s biggest weapons producer. At a time when the genocide is intensifying, it’s the responsibility of all of us to adopt effective tactics to stop Britain’s participation in the ongoing massacres of the Palestinian and Lebanese people.

Featured image via the Canary