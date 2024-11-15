Just days after Israeli football hooligans’ racist romp in Amsterdam, they took part in violence in Paris too. Not to shy away from where their support lied, some of the thugs were even wearing tees with the IDF logo on them.

Israel played France in a match with low attendance, partly due to some boycotts of the game relating to the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

Some brought up the word pogrom ironically, in relation to the ridiculous Western framing of the violence in Amsterdam, to refer to Israeli fans’ actions.

The violence happened despite a large police mobilisation in Paris. And with one Israeli genocide apologist praising the police, officers faced accusations of actually arresting the victims of Israeli violence rather than the apparent perpetrators.

Reportedly, French authorities banned anything Palestinian from the match. However, in a now-expected case of double standards, Israeli thugs could parade the IDF logo around without recourse:

Amsterdam propaganda enabled this

As in Amsterdam, it looked like Israeli football hooligans had been preparing for violence before the game.

Entrepreneur Arnaud Bertrand insisted that Israeli violence in France was an:

Absolutely perfect illustration of what we enable with the way the media and the Western political class framed what happened in Amsterdam.

A week after the events in Amsterdam, the reality of what happened is clear for most people who don’t consume establishment propaganda. Filmmaker Richard Sanders, for example, brilliantly summed up the awfulness of the Western media coverage of the violence involving Maccabi Tel Aviv hooligans:

As the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions movement explained on 14 November:

Israel has killed 344 Palestinian footballers… with FIFA’s complicity

It added:

Palestinians are calling for peaceful disruption of FIFA matches until it ends complicity in Israel’s crimes against Palestinians.

The right thing to do during a genocide would be for FIFA to ban the perpetrator’s teams. And we must continue to demand action until FIFA listens.

